Senior Moments

Editor's Note

Editor’s note: This column by Kay Francavilla, a board member at the Norfolk Senior Center, was submitted in late May.

You know how we sometimes pretend that objects have human emotions or feelings. Some of us may name our car and talk to it, hoping it might hear our pleas for it to start on a frigid morning.

Maybe you have an ornament, statue or other item you talk to as if it can hear and understand your conversation.

If it were the case that an object could actually feel and show emotion, then the Norfolk Senior Citizens Center would have been smiling door to door the past couple of months. Activities at the center came to an abrupt halt in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 virus. Except for the continued providing of Meals on Wheels through the efforts of the center staff and volunteers, the building was basically silent and empty.

However, during February and March, there have now been days where the parking lot was full and there were people coming and going just like the “old” days. Combined efforts of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and the Area Agency on Aging resulted in the center being identified to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

And just like that, the building was back doing what it was intended to do — serve area citizens, particularly older members of the community.

The center got a chance to fight back at the very thing that closed its doors by helping citizens (from people in their 90s on) to defeat the virus and hopefully a return to a normal life. It had to feel like sweet revenge in every nook and cranny of the old building and a sign of hope that soon it would be open again, like before — hosting in-house, group activities, cards, bingo, dances, wellness classes, sewing activities and meals of pre-pandemic days.

Yes, if a building could feel emotion, the center had to be feeling that it is hard to keep a “good ol’ ” building down, or in this case closed.

Tags

In other news

Car dealerships stay afloat during pandemic

Car dealerships stay afloat during pandemic

Businesses around Norfolk took a hit throughout 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. Those who work in car dealerships thought it was going to be one of the worst in past years, but for many it actually turned out to be all right.

+14
St. Francis caps off undefeated season with long-awaited title

St. Francis caps off undefeated season with long-awaited title

LINCOLN — The Humphrey St. Francis Flyers finally achieved what has seemed just out of reach over the past decade and a half, winning their first state championship since 2007 by beating the Falls City Sacred Heart Irish 57-48 in the Class D2 finals on Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

+4
Tank runs dry as Winnebago finishes fourth in C1

Tank runs dry as Winnebago finishes fourth in C1

LINCOLN - If Cinderella’s time ran out on Winnebago in the Nebraska State Class C1 Girls Basketball Tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the tank went dry Saturday morning in the consolation game here at Ed Johnson Gymnasium in Lincoln Northeast High School.