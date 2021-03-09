You know how we sometimes pretend that objects have human emotions or feelings. Some of us may name our car and talk to it, hoping it might hear our pleas for it to start on a frigid morning.
Maybe you have an ornament, statue or other item you talk to as if it can hear and understand your conversation.
If it were the case that an object could actually feel and show emotion, then the Norfolk Senior Citizens Center would have been smiling door to door the past couple of months. Activities at the center came to an abrupt halt in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 virus. Except for the continued providing of Meals on Wheels through the efforts of the center staff and volunteers, the building was basically silent and empty.
However, during February and March, there have now been days where the parking lot was full and there were people coming and going just like the “old” days. Combined efforts of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and the Area Agency on Aging resulted in the center being identified to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
And just like that, the building was back doing what it was intended to do — serve area citizens, particularly older members of the community.
The center got a chance to fight back at the very thing that closed its doors by helping citizens (from people in their 90s on) to defeat the virus and hopefully a return to a normal life. It had to feel like sweet revenge in every nook and cranny of the old building and a sign of hope that soon it would be open again, like before — hosting in-house, group activities, cards, bingo, dances, wellness classes, sewing activities and meals of pre-pandemic days.
Yes, if a building could feel emotion, the center had to be feeling that it is hard to keep a “good ol’ ” building down, or in this case closed.