ACT terrifying for high school students

The ACT test is the utmost terrifying test for many high school students. The ACT is a standardized test used for colleges to see whether or not a student is applicable for their school, among many other scholarships and other opportunities. Standardized testing is the best option available in today’s society for testing overall studies in high school.
Students argue that the capital scores come from the “advantaged” students from families with more money.
One member of the ACT board replied with, “[The] ACT is committed to ensuring that all students have an equal opportunity to demonstrate what they’ve learned in school through their hard work. No student should have an unfair advantage over any other.”
High School students receive scores on their ACT’s based on the effort put forth in their studies in school. The ACT is a series of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science reasoning. All of these studies are taught in every high school across the United States.
The ACT board member also said, “The integrity of the ACT scores that we send to colleges and scholarship agencies is of critical importance to students and their parents. ACT works hard to ensure that the ACT scores we report to colleges are fairly earned.”
The ACT reflects how much a student worked and applied oneself in high school. In America financial settings do not cheat or advantage one of their education or opportunities on the ACT. This is one of the many rights America protects for every citizen.