ACT equals studying

The ACT is the thing that makes your junior year the most stressful time of your life. You have to study, study, study — on top of all the studying for the core classes you have — so you don’t fail.
First, let’s talk about the dreaded time limits. For the ACT, 45 minutes are allotted for the English section; 60 minutes for math; 35 minutes for reading, 35 minutes for science, and 40 minutes for writing. Now, you might think that’s a lot of time to answer just a few questions, but each section has between 60 and 75 questions. If you struggle in math, for example, answering 60 questions might be difficult in just 60 minutes. Fitting all of the knowledge you’ve learned into a shortened time period is difficult and super stressful. Once you’re done with one section you can’t go back and think about your answer. So, if you do badly on one section, it could lower your score, preventing colleges from accepting you.
As I was writing this paper, a peer oversaw the title and said, “Ew, the ACT.” I asked my peer why he felt that way and he said, “I don’t think that it should determine what college you get into.” I agree with him completely. Some schools have requirements: to get into their school, you have to have a score of a 20 or higher. For some students, they just can’t score that, whether it’s due to the time limit or some of the questions that lower their scores. A low ACT score could keep them out of their dream school and maybe even keep them out of the career they want to go into. I don’t think that’s fair that just because you don’t perform well you are kept out of a school you want to go to.
Some parents, peers, and, yes, schools view the score you get on the ACT as how intelligent you are. I don’t think they should let the ACT determine how smart you are. Like I’ve mentioned, cramming all of that knowledge into a shortened time period is difficult and stressful for students. It might seem like a long time period, but, like my math teacher said, “The ACT goes by really fast.”
For students who get an average or low score that isn’t good enough for colleges or isn’t as high as some of their peers’ scores, it can make them feel bad. It can diminish self-worth and make people feel like they aren’t smart enough. I got a pretty average score on my Pre-ACT, but some of my peers got scores that would’ve gotten them accepted into any college they wanted. It made me feel dumb and that I wasn’t as smart as I thought. Talking to other peers, they felt the same way when comparing their scores to what was expected.
While this article is just my opinion, there is complete truth to what I say. The ACT is a stressful test that most juniors and some seniors dread. Not performing well can make you feel unintelligent. The idea that the ACT is the most important thing in your life needs to be demolished. While the ACT is important, it does not determine how smart you are or if you are going to succeed in life. I believe that success is determined by hard work, not a score you get on a standardized test.