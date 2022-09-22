The first set established the tone for the volleyball match between Norfolk High and Lincoln Pius X on Thursday night.
Ten tie-scores, four lead exchanges and the largest margin of five points — which was established by the Thunderbolts — indicated that the match would be closely contested.
The resulting 3-1 Lincoln Pius X victory — by scores of 25-21, 25-22, 21-25 and 25-20 —proved that circumstance to be true.
“We played hard; both teams are pretty evenly matched,” Norfolk coach Dave Hepner said. “We made more unforced errors than they did, too many unforced errors — missed a serve here, missed a hit there.”
One of the advantages the Thunderbolts did have was a knack for serving up one or more ace serves at just the right moment, either to continue a run or create separation.
In the first set, for example, Pius X broke away from a tie of 13-13 — outscoring the Panthers 7-2, with an ace by Lanie Brott triggering the run that provided a 20-15 cushion for the Thunderbolts.
That cushion proved valuable when Norfolk closed to within 22-20 on a kill from Carly Ries, as Pius X then turned to a pair of back sets by Adison Markowski to Madelyn Navrkal to finalize the 25-21 win.
Ace serves (by an opponent) are communication breakdowns; we know exactly what to do, but the girls get passive sometimes,” Hepner said. “Trusting each other is still a work in progress.”
A Norfolk cold spell offensively early in the second set allowed the Thunderbolts to build a six-point advantage behind the kills of Navrkal and Keeleigh Knobbe, as well as two by Brott, along with a block by Sidda Hagedorn to go ahead 8-2.
The Panthers scored three straight points on a kill by Tasha Eisenhauer, a double-block by Carlie Streich and Cameryn Skiff, and an ace serve by Eisenhauer to close the gap as the set became an alternating of runs by both squads.
“We did a lot of good things; we had a lot of good runs, and that’s what it comes down to,” Hepner said. “(Volleyball) is one run here and one run there, and they got them (when they needed them), and we didn’t.”
The Panthers had three runs, answering the same number by Pius X, the first keyed by five consecutive kills from Tessa Gall, Eisenhauer, Jayda Christensen (two) and another by Gall to trail just 13-12.
After the Thunderbolts re-established an 18-12 lead, kills by Gall, Ries and Eisenhauer, along with an ace serve by Gall, helped Norfolk cut the deficit to 18-16.
Down 22-18, two Ries kills, an ace from Eisenhauer and a block-kill by Skiff knotted the set at 22. But Pius X finished off the win on a tip kill by Navrkal, a kill by Hagedorn and, once again, an ace serve — this one by Claire Gokie.
Eisenhauer, who didn’t register a kill in the first set, had five in the second — along with two ace serves and multiple defensive plays — and five more kills during Norfolk’s 25-21 victory in the third set.
“Tasha (Eisenhauer) played as good as I’ve seen her this year, but that’s the Tasha I saw all last year,” Hepner said. “She’s been a little banged up this season, but I think she’s confident now and played a lot more loosely tonight. I really liked our right side tonight; Tasha and a couple other players were hitting the ball extremely well on that side.”
Norfolk battled back from an early 7-1 deficit to tie the third set at 13-13 and take a brief lead on two ace serves by Nevaeh Brown, along with a combination-block by Skiff and Ries.
Back-to-back kills by Ries countered two straight ace serves by Thunderbolts sophomore Faith Venable as the teams traded the lead before the Panthers’ offense outscored Pius X 7-3.
A kill and two ace serves from Ries, who doesn’t report to the service line often, put Norfolk ahead 20-17. Two kills by Gall and an ace from Streich increased the advantage to 23-21 as consecutive kills by Eisenhauer wrapped up the win.
“(Carly) usually doesn’t serve just because defensively she’s not quite as good as other passers, so when she comes back in the back row on the court, it’s a little tough for us, because (opponents) go right at her,” Hepner said. “But her serves are ridiculously good. I wish I could use her all the time, and maybe we will — if she serves tough, we don’t have to play as good on defense.”
However, the Panthers’ intention of evening the match at two sets apiece ended when the Thunderbolts broke away from a 10-10 tie by stringing together a run of seven straight points — on two kills by Knobbe, two by Venable, one from Brott and two ace serves by Hagedorn.
Norfolk, behind three kills by Gall, got to within 23-19 but no closer as Venable established set point with a kill, then sent another kill to the floor for the set and match wins.
“They’re very talented, and young with a lot of nice players,” Hepner said. “Venable is a stud and just a sophomore, Markowski is a senior who really gets it and is a winner — a nice player who plays hard and has got them in tempo all the time.”
The fact that Lincoln Pius X is ranked No. 9 in Class A despite an 8-7 record, with three of those losses against No. 2 Papillion-LaVista South, suggests that Norfolk competed well although the Panthers slipped to 6-9 on the season.
“I don’t think it was a lack of effort,” Hepner said. “I told them we’re better today than we were a month ago, and the bottom line is improvement. I just wish I could get them a ‘W’ because they deserve it, they’ve earned it.”
Lincoln Pius X (8-7) 25 25 21 25
Norfolk (6-9) 21 22 25 20