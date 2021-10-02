MADISON — A man scheduled to go on trial for first-degree murder in November may have to wait a little bit longer to learn his fate.
Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon, 52, appeared for a pretrial conference on Friday through Zoom and was represented by Chelsey Hartner, a Madison County public defender.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, said both the prosecution and defense are awaiting the completion of the interpretation of a police interview conducted with Castaneda-Morejon shortly after the alleged murder of Yosvanis Velazquez-Gomez.
Smith said he had spoken with the interpreter in charge of transcribing the interview about two weeks prior to Friday. The interpreter was about two-thirds finished with the interview in mid-September, Smith said.
Smith and Todd Lancaster, Castaneda-Morejon’s lead defense attorney, had previously agreed that Friday would be the last pretrial hearing for Castaneda-Morejon. But that agreement was stipulated on the interpreter’s ability to transcribe the interview before the start of the 52-year-old’s murder trial, which is still scheduled to commence on Monday, Nov. 1.
After his arrest, Castaneda-Morejon was interviewed by Norfolk police investigator Lou Siefker, alongside Veronica Zepeda, a Spanish-speaking dispatcher.
Interpretation by a certified court translator is needed before contents of the interview can be used as evidence at trial.
Judge Mark Johnson continued Castaneda-Morejon’s hearing to Friday, Oct. 22. Johnson will preside over Castaneda-Morejon’s trial, which is expected to last up to two days.
Castaneda-Morejon is accused of the Aug. 25, 2017, stabbing death of Velazquez-Gomez in the parking lot of a Norfolk apartment complex under the hunch that Velazquez-Gomez was having a secret relationship with his girlfriend.
If he is convicted of first-degree murder, Castaneda-Morejon faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
Others appeared on the following charges Friday for sentencings and arraignments were:
Driving while revoked from DUI, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense
— Richard E. Baney, 69, Columbus, was sentenced to 21 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 13 days served and court costs.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Jason Bolz, 44, Osmond, was sentenced to 14 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections and 18 months’ probation. He had his license revoked for 15 years and also was ordered to pay court costs.
Attempted possession of cocaine with intent to deliver
— Brandon S. Silva, 21, 109 Park Ave., was sentenced to 36 months’ probation and 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends unless probation is waived and court costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Robert E. Holladay, 34, 200 S. 10th St., tested positive for THC, amphetamine and methamphetamine. His sentencing was continued to Friday, Oct. 22, and his custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Driving under the influence — third offense
— Lewis D. Schomaker, 33, 511 W. Michigan Ave., was sentenced to 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 5 days served, 24 months’ probation and court costs.
Attempted second-degree forgery
— Aren K. Christ, 36, 104 Monroe Ave., was sentenced to 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends unless waived and court costs.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Tyler B. Gee, 29, Genoa, was sentenced to 18 months’ probation and court costs.
Revocation of probation for possession of methamphetamine
— Mark A. Lovett, 44, 1007 W. Nebraska Ave., tested positive for methamphetamine and had his sentencing continued to Friday, Oct. 22. His custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Roman A. Shank, 31, 1208 W. Norfolk Ave., was sentenced to 12 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 12 months’ probation and court costs.
Revocation of probation for attempted theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more)
— Dylan A. White, 20, Columbus, was sentenced to 6 months in the Madison County Jail and ordered to pay court costs.
Arraignments
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, protection order violation
— Mikhail A. Behnke, 28, 601 E. Braasch Ave., pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Heather Biggerstaff, 38, 1012 S. Second St., tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine; hearing continued to Friday, Oct. 22, and custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
— John B. Decamp, 33, Columbus, pleaded not guilty.
— William J. Hammock, 36, 111 N. Ninth St., pleaded not guilty.
Possession of cocaine
— Trey J. Wheeler, 30, 514 Lincoln Ave., pleaded not guilty.
Abuse of a vulnerable adult
— Douglas M. Janssen, 50, Jackson, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property ($501-$1,499), false reporting
— Scott A. McDonald, 55, 1810 N. Airport Road, tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine; hearing continued to Friday, Oct. 22.
First-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, tampering with a witness, domestic assault causing bodily injury
— Abraham F. Montalvo Jr., 49, 1312 S. Third St., pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under suspension, failure to appear when on bail
— Reginald Simmons, 57, 118 E. Phillip Ave., No. 5, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer
— Evaristo Velez Vazquez, 42, Madison, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, first-degree criminal trespassing
— Cassandra M. Stafford, 37, 311 N. 12th St., No. 119, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Delivery of hydrocodone — three counts
— Nakia R. Wells, 34, 605 S. First St., pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
Violation of probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Racquel L. Wright, 35, 906 Syracuse Ave., Apt. B, tested positive for methamphetamine; hearing continued to Friday, Oct. 22, and custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, minor in possession
— Angel A. Rodriguez, 20, Norfolk, pleaded not guilty to all three charges.