This column usually focuses on visual and performing arts, but I’d feel remiss if I didn’t point out a fantastic literary arts opportunity coming to Norfolk.
On Saturday, April 29, the Norfolk Public Library is hosting the spring book fair. Headlining the event is best-selling Nebraska author Alex Kava.
Kava is a New York Times, USA Today and Amazon best-selling writer with 21 published novels, including the international best-selling series featuring FBI profiler Maggie O’Dell. Kava will teach a free small group writing workshop followed by a presentation to the community. The presentation is free and open to the public. The writing workshop has limited seating and requires registration to reserve your seat.
Kava’s workshop, “Finish It! Getting Your Novel from Start to THE END,” is for all writers who have wanted to start a novel or might be stuck in the process. It is for ages 16 and up. The workshop will combine lessons and tips that Kava has learned along the way during her 22 years as a novelist. Registration may be completed on the library’s website. Any open seats on the day of the workshop will be first come, first served.
The “Finish It!” workshop is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. After a short break, Kava will give her presentation at 3 p.m. This presentation is open to all readers, fans and the curious. Book sales and signings will follow. Her presentation will cap a day of celebrating the love of reading.
The library regularly schedules speakers on a variety of topics. This is an excellent opportunity to meet the author, ask questions and learn more about the craft of writing. Kava has received numerous awards, including two Nebraska Book Awards, a Florida Book Award and the Mari Sandoz Award. She is published in 34 countries and has sold more than 7 million copies of her work.
In addition to Kava, the book fair will feature a regional author market. Authors will be on hand to meet patrons, sell and sign books, and perform live readings. Writers from a variety of genres will be present.
The spring book fair is free and open to the public. If you are interested in the writing workshop, sign up early. Opportunities like this don’t come around often enough. The spring book fair promises to be a fun, enlightening event.