Abandoned enclosure good place for llamas

About a year ago we got an interesting neighbor — the Keystone Pipeline company. They leased land near us for a pipe storage facility as we are near railroad tracks for easy pipe drop off. It’s been something to see.
They staked off driveways and fence-lines first, so we had a pretty good indication of where things would be. It looked like one driveway was directly across from our farm, which we were a little unhappy about. We’re kind of used to minimal traffic and an occasional fox running across this land.
Then the semis came rolling in hauling bulldozers and other earth-moving equipment — and lots of workers. They made that piece of land into a perfect industrial plot with the topsoil scraped off to the side, rows of driveways that bordered rows of mounds presumably to stop the large sections of pipe from rolling. Some of the drives were graveled and manicured.
Soon, they installed a tall chain link fence around the whole property complete with barbed wire angled out at the top. It was starting to look like a prison yard. We knew a person in a car with their lights on was on the property 24/7 to probably keep an eye on the machinery. That itself was a little eerie for us as we weren’t used to people watching our comings and goings. Seeing a barbed wire topped gated fence at the end of our driveway was unnerving.
There was excitement the day a portable office building was brought into the gates and set down as we would officially have neighbors. And then we didn’t.
Right when the facility looked about ready to start getting pipe, the pipeline was canceled by President Biden. The grounds were empty and soon a semi came and hauled off the temporary office building.
So much work and equipment for a project that was probably doomed from the beginning. One pipeline worker we did get to talk to told us Keystone had abandoned facilities like this all along the proposed route, which cost millions of dollars.
So we are looking at this nice fenced-in land thinking it shouldn’t go to waste. If they could sow some grass quick, they could have a real nice llama farm. I’m sure there are portable barns and large water tanks available to keep the animals happy. I’d keep an eye on them in case one slipped out an unlatched gate, but they should be safe from coyotes as nice as that fence is. I kind of doubt Keystone executives would be open to this — it might be good for them to diversify though.