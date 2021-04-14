Abandoned enclosure good place for llamas

Diane Becker, "Country Life"

About a year ago we got an interesting neighbor — the Keystone Pipeline company. They leased land near us for a pipe storage facility as we are near railroad tracks for easy pipe drop off. It’s been something to see.

They staked off driveways and fence-lines first, so we had a pretty good indication of where things would be. It looked like one driveway was directly across from our farm, which we were a little unhappy about. We’re kind of used to minimal traffic and an occasional fox running across this land.

Then the semis came rolling in hauling bulldozers and other earth-moving equipment — and lots of workers. They made that piece of land into a perfect industrial plot with the topsoil scraped off to the side, rows of driveways that bordered rows of mounds presumably to stop the large sections of pipe from rolling. Some of the drives were graveled and manicured.

Soon, they installed a tall chain link fence around the whole property complete with barbed wire angled out at the top. It was starting to look like a prison yard. We knew a person in a car with their lights on was on the property 24/7 to probably keep an eye on the machinery. That itself was a little eerie for us as we weren’t used to people watching our comings and goings. Seeing a barbed wire topped gated fence at the end of our driveway was unnerving.

There was excitement the day a portable office building was brought into the gates and set down as we would officially have neighbors. And then we didn’t.

Right when the facility looked about ready to start getting pipe, the pipeline was canceled by President Biden. The grounds were empty and soon a semi came and hauled off the temporary office building.

So much work and equipment for a project that was probably doomed from the beginning. One pipeline worker we did get to talk to told us Keystone had abandoned facilities like this all along the proposed route, which cost millions of dollars.

So we are looking at this nice fenced-in land thinking it shouldn’t go to waste. If they could sow some grass quick, they could have a real nice llama farm. I’m sure there are portable barns and large water tanks available to keep the animals happy. I’d keep an eye on them in case one slipped out an unlatched gate, but they should be safe from coyotes as nice as that fence is. I kind of doubt Keystone executives would be open to this — it might be good for them to diversify though.

Tags

In other news

Court list for April 14, 2021

Court list for April 14, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

New in Town: Bling

New in Town: Bling

Bling, located at 1700 Market Lane in the Sunset Plaza Mall, is a women’s clothing boutique that started in Scott City, Kansas. Its 15 locations include 10 in Kansas. In Nebraska, the boutique has locations in Lincoln, Columbus, Kearney, Grand Island and now Norfolk.

Bankruptcies for April 14, 2021

Bankruptcies for April 14, 2021

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Abandoned enclosure good place for llamas

Abandoned enclosure good place for llamas

About a year ago we got an interesting neighbor — the Keystone Pipeline company. They leased land near us for a pipe storage facility as we are near railroad tracks for easy pipe drop off. It’s been something to see.

Crete controls Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic in chilly matchup

Crete controls Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic in chilly matchup

With just under three minutes to go in a cold Tuesday night match, the Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Knights boys soccer team and the Crete Cardinals were tied at 1. Cardinal Edwin Jacinto Tercero then sprinted down the field, got the pass and snuck around the Knights’ goalkeeper, Nolan Fen…

For Reifenrath, next year never came

For Reifenrath, next year never came

A large contingent of underclassmen starred on the area track and field stage in 2019. No girl athlete was able to break any of the 17 all-time area standards but following the state meet in Omaha, it appeared several of those marks could be shattered in the spring of 2020.