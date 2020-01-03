On any basketball team, a head coach needs assistant coaches to help lead the team during the season and in the offseason.
Each coach has different responsibilities, but all work together with putting together structure for a successful program.
Aaron Kallhoff is one of those key pieces on the coaching staff for the women’s basketball team at Louisiana State University (LSU).
The Norfolk native brings experience, connections and his ability to build relationships with people to the LSU program.
"You're learning every year. A big part of being successful at this level is being able to adapt yearly to your teams," Kallhoff said. "The number one key I take into things is being able to relate with my players and the people I'm working with."
Kallhoff has had a long journey getting to this point. He has experience with playing college basketball, and he has coached both men's and women's college basketball teams.
After starring at Norfolk Catholic, Kallhoff played college basketball at Iowa Central Community College, Northeast Community College and Bemidji State University, where he finished his playing career in 2003.
His first coaching job was a men's assistant position at Allen County Community College in Kansas. He coached there for three seasons before serving as a men's assistant coach at Seward County for a year. He found his way back to Allen County as a head coach.
Following his first head-coaching gig, he was then the head coach at Hill College for four years. Over the next six seasons, he went back to being an assistant coach at Trinity Valley Community College, Arkansas State and Texas Christian University (TCU).
In 2018, Kallhoff got a call about a coaching opportunity at LSU and he took the interview for the job in a heartbeat.
"When I got here, it was surreal," he said. "I'm thankful to be at arguably one of the best Division I universities, as far as athletics across the board goes, in the country."
Kallhoff's ability to help LSU on the recruiting trail opened the eyes of LSU head coach Nikki Fargas, which has helped him be successful the past two years.
"His contacts and his experience really sealed the deal. I was sold on what he could bring to our team and enhance our coaching staff," Fargas said. "His résumé, his past, we truly feel like it was going to uplift our program and give us an opportunity to recruit some of the best players in the country."
Through his coaching career, Kallhoff has signed players from 11 countries, and he's been to 14 countries in the past three years. A look at his travel itinerary includes New Zealand, Fiji, Belarus, Poland, Portugal, France, Italy, Spain, Canada and Mexico. He’s also been to Australia seven times.
"I take pride in recruiting the best players in the world but also getting them to sign," Kallhoff said. "I've been fortunate to be able to sign some of the best players."
Kallhoff uses his enormous connections to recruit not just the best talent from around the United States, but the talent expands from around the world.
"You go find the best player, it doesn't matter where they're from," Kallhoff said. "You just got to find the best ones that fit the program."
During the basketball season, Kallhoff and the three assistant coaches take their fair share when scouting teams in preparation for games.
They also break it down into coaching positions when it comes to development, where Kallhoff is in charge of the wing players and forwards.
When it comes to game planning, they all collaborate and contribute during the games.
"We are kind of a unit," Kallhoff said. "Everyone does everything here."
Something to pay attention to during LSU games is to see what suit Kallhoff is wearing on the sideline because he has an impressive 13 different suits and is still adding to the list.
He's worn a Christmas suit once already this season but soon he will wear a pink and gray suit for breast cancer awareness and then a blue suit advocating for autism.
"If I get an opportunity to use a platform to promote something, then that's what I'll want to do," Kallhoff said.
This year, LSU jumped out to an 10-2 start with a win against No. 15 Michigan State and the Tigers beat Memphis in the 2019 Junkanoo Jam.
"They're very much in tuned this time of year," Fargas said. "We want to make sure our team defense is where it needs to be as we finish out the nonconference schedule."
The Tigers start the quest for the SEC title and an NCAA Tournament bid when they start SEC play with Alabama on Jan. 2.
"You want to be in the top half because you're pretty much guaranteed getting into the NCAA Tournament, but we also want to try to host the first two rounds," Kallhoff said. "We got a couple marquee wins, and we're in a good spot. We've got to constantly keep working and staying in the mix."
Once the season is over or sometime in the future, Kallhoff wants to come back and give back to Norfolk because the Northeast Nebraska work ethic has helped him get to the point where he is in life.
"I want to eventually give back to the community and Northeast Nebraska because it's special to my heart," Kallhoff said.