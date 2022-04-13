One can take a virtual tour to just about anywhere, from wherever you may be reading this. Between the advancements in technology and the recent limitations on travel, many institutions have opened up to virtual visits.
From your armchair or your phone, you can travel virtually to the British Museum in London, the Louvre in Paris or the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. A quick visit to the museum’s website is all you need for your travels, no packing necessary. Walking virtually through the museum halls, you can view famous exhibits almost as they would be in person.
While it is much easier to travel in person to the Norfolk Public Library than any of these other destinations, today’s column will attempt to create a virtual visit with words on the page rather than through images on your computer screen. We’ll start with a brief look outside and then move inside.
The library is located at 308 W. Prospect Ave. The main entrance is on the west side of the building, directly across from the old post office that is now being remodeled into the Salvation Army’s new community worship center. There are three access points to the parking lot: One on Fourth Street toward the north of the building, one on Prospect Avenue on the south side of the building and one on Third Street on the east side of the building. The parking lot has two-way traffic and you may enter or exit at any access point.
Once you get inside, you enter the lobby area and to the right are the community meeting rooms. There are three meeting rooms that can be used separately or joined together for one big space. They are available for use by nonprofits, government agencies and community groups at no charge. To the left are the restrooms and a café area with a pop machine, snack machine and water fountain. There are also tables for casual seating and snacking.
If you move straight ahead, you’ll find yourself in the commons areas with seating and book displays. To the right is the community display area, which hosts displays that rotate monthly, the Heritage Room that houses the Nebraska History and Genealogy collections, and the MakerSpace, which includes creative, high-tech equipment. Also on that side are the computer lab, copier, fax machine, laminator and printer. There’s a lot happening in this southern section of the library.
If after entering the main doors you turn to your left, you’ll find the bulk of the library’s book and media collections. Here’s where you’ll find large-print books, regular-print fiction and nonfiction, DVDs, CDs, audio books, board games and video games. There’s a special space just for teens, and tucked all the way in the back on the east side is the children’s area. If you haven’t explored this section of the library yet, I invite you to do so. It is playful and interactive, and it includes many ways for children to engage with books and early learning.
All the way in the back on the west side is a special space for adults as well. There is a glowing fireplace and dedicated quiet seating. While the library can be a busy and active space, especially after school, we know that some visitors are looking for a quiet, peaceful spot to read or study. Another option for these folks is to try out one of our four study rooms. These quiet spaces may be reserved in advance and are a great option for individual concentration or a small group study session. Now that the weather is warming up, visitors may want to check out the courtyard as well. There is some beautiful landscaping to enjoy that was provided by the Norfolk Library Foundation.
Albert Einstein once said, “The only thing that you absolutely have to know is the location of the library.” So, while you can go many places on a virtual tour, you can also go in person to the library. Once there, many stories, many opportunities and many worlds await you.