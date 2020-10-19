A train wreck of a debate

On Sept. 29, the two presidential candidates went face to face in a heated debate to prove why they would be the best next president. Let’s just say that the debate itself was a train wreck, as a first-time debate watcher I was a little disappointed that it was very chaotic to say the least.
Let’s start at the beginning of what made the debate very chaotic. The constant interruptions when one man was trying to speak. President Trump wouldn’t let Joe Biden get two words in without interrupting him to talk. Yes, I am aware that Joe Biden would also interrupt President Trump as well but honestly given the amount he was being interrupted I would argue that fair is fair. I feel sorry for Chris Wallace, as a journalist it had to be such an honor to be asked to host the presidential debate and to have people talk over you the entire time must just crush your self-confidence. At one-point Wallace even offered to trade spots with our president because all he did was interrupt him and condescend the poor man. A lot of people state Wallace was helping Biden, if anything Wallace was trying to keep the two candidates from just screaming at each other constantly, he was just doing his job as a moderator.
Next let’s go to what made me just want to turn the debate off. Our president on multiple occasions insulted Biden’s sons. As we all know Joe Biden has been through enough tragedy for one person losing his first wife and daughter in a car accident, losing his son Beau to a brain tumor and then having a family member struggle with addiction. Trump couldn’t help but attacking Hunter, who struggled with addiction, calling him a coke head and other rude names. It completely appalled me that someone would say something so horrible about someone else’s child especially one who struggled with a mental health issue.
Trump also has addiction in his family and making fun of addiction is just something that sits wrong with me. I have much respect for Biden when he said that he loved Hunter and is proud of him, that was a good dad moment where the public could really humanize him. I see no point in bringing someone else’s child into politics when it’s not about the family it’s about the candidate that’s running.
After the debate, it was found out that the president has COVID. He was handing out merch and shaking people’s hands and now there’s a conversation of was it responsible to go to debate and hand out merch if he was feeling symptoms or was contagious? Was the president responsible in not wearing a mask? I would say that it was irresponsible to do everything he did at the debate like shake people’s hands and especially not wear a mask. This is a global pandemic and I think that everyone in government, especially in the Trump administration, needs to be more responsible when it comes to this global pandemic and maybe wear a mask and don’t hand out merch in a global pandemic.
In short, I could say a lot about the election. About how much of a train wreck it was but it would just make me angry. Make sure you register to vote and vote on Nov. 3.