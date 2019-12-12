The Norfolk High School unified bowling team had an opportunity to improve upon its runner-up finish in 2018. On Monday night, the Panthers seized the opportunity, winning the state championship in dominant fashion at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.
Unified sports is a collaboration between the Nebraska School Activities Association and Special Olympics Nebraska. This partnership gives students with intellectual disabilities an opportunity to compete in meets throughout the season and offers them a chance to compete at district and state tournaments.
The 2019 season marked the fourth year for unified bowling at Norfolk High, and Ellen Wagner, a special education teacher at the high school, has coached the program since its beginning. The size of the team has increased each year, with 23 student-athletes representing the Panthers this season.
"I was approached by our athletic director from the very beginning, and I had helped out with other sports and organizations at Norfolk," Wagner said. "I was very intrigued by the format and by what unified sports is. My passion is giving students an opportunity to be involved, and I loved the idea."
This year, Norfolk High competed in five meets — including hosting one regular-season meet, along with the district tournament at King's Lanes, where the Panthers practice.
Wagner said practices involve much more than just bowling, as the team typically works on practicing different formats, form, etiquette, team-building skills and social skills. Each of these skills are some of the focuses in unified sports.
Of the multiple tournament formats, the most commonly used is the "Baker" setup. In the Baker format, each frame is assigned to either an athlete with intellectual disabilities or a partner, who is a student who does not have intellectual disabilities.
The district tournament at King's Lanes was six Baker format games. The winner of the tournament was determined by total pinfall, and Norfolk won running away, winning the tournament by more than 200 pins.
Eight teams qualified for the state tournament this week, and joining Norfolk High in the field were Bellevue West, Grand Island Northwest, Lincoln Southeast, Millard North, North Bend Central, Scottsbluff and Wahoo.
Seeding was determined by six Baker Trio games in the morning, and the Panthers earned the second seed with a total pinfall of 937, just ahead of Lincoln Southeast's 905 and behind Millard North's 1,025. The seeding round paired Norfolk with seventh seed Bellevue West in the first round.
The bracket format was Best of 5 Match Play, and Norfolk swept Bellevue West 177-151, 177-133, 169-114. The first-round victory set up a semifinal matchup with sixth-seeded Wahoo, and Norfolk won in similar fashion, sweeping the Warriors 181-144, 181-172, 246-146.
A tall task remained in the championship round, as the obstacle standing between Norfolk and a state title was top-seeded Millard North. Nothing fazed the Panthers, and they swept their way to a first-place finish with a 201-147, 223-191, 173-140 sweep of the Mustangs. According to Wagner, winning each state tournament match 3-0 had never been done before.
The five Norfolk High students who competed at the state meet were Patrick Westby, Daniel Thomsen, Kaden Sager, Dylan Fuchs and Brian Worrell. The team was coached by Wagner and Teresa Goodrich.
"My motto is really inclusion for all students — not only in the classroom but outside the classroom," Wagner said. "There are some things (students with intellectual disabilities) feel limited to, but this is a chance for them to do something all the other high school students are able to do."