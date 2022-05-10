MADISON — Opening arguments and testimony from four witnesses on Tuesday followed the completion of a lengthy jury selection process in the murder trial of DeShawn Gleaton Jr.
About 11:30 a.m., attorneys finished narrowing a pool of 42 panelists to 12 jurors — eight men and four women — who are tasked with deciding whether Gleaton, 30, is guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, illegal firearm use and tampering.
The Norfolk man, who is being held at the Madison County Jail, is accused of shooting Hailey Christiansen at her residence in southeast Norfolk on the morning of July 24, 2020. Christiansen died that morning at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, and Gleaton was arrested in Sioux City in connection with the homicide.
Opening arguments
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith told jurors during an opening that lasted more than an hour that Gleaton deciding to shoot Christiansen was an act of “self-interest.”
On July 12, 2020, the Madison County Attorney’s Office filed domestic violence and trespassing charges against Gleaton as the result of an altercation involving Gleaton and Christiansen on July 6, 2020.
After he was charged, one bond condition Gleaton was ordered by a judge to follow was to have no contact with Christiansen. Gleaton violated that, Smith said, in the days leading up to the shooting when he contacted Christiansen through social media.
Christiansen’s phone also received numerous calls on July 23, 2020 — the night before she died — from an encrypted number. Smith said Gleaton was making those calls and that multiple friends of Christiansen’s would be able to testify that they answered Christiansen’s phone and heard Gleaton on the other end of the line.
Christiansen’s friends apparently told Gleaton “to leave her alone,” to which Gleaton allegedly replied, “Put her on. The (expletive) knows what’s up.”
Testimony from Lincoln Police Detective Robert Hurley would show, using data from cell towers, that Gleaton’s cellphone was located in and around Norfolk — including near Christiansen’s residence — on the morning of July 24, Smith said.
Christiansen had been with friends in the hours leading up to her death, Smith said, and she expressed a fear of Gleaton that night. Christiansen’s friends told Christiansen not to go home that night, Smith said, but Christiansen insisted because she had to work later that morning.
Data shows that Christiansen’s phone was last active about 4:30 a.m. on the morning of July 24, Smith said, and Gleaton is believed to have shown up at her residence between 6 and 7 a.m. At least one neighbor can testify that Gleaton was seen near Christiansen’s residence during that timeframe, Smith said.
After Gleaton allegedly entered the home, he shot Christiansen and left the scene, Smith said. Christiansen managed to get to her front door, slam it behind her and run over to a neighbor’s house for help before collapsing.
“She may have been trying to prevent a second shot,” Smith said, in explaining why Christiansen slammed the door behind her, “but one shot was plenty in this case.”
Smith argued that Gleaton expressed fear of going to jail on domestic assault and criminal trespassing charges, so he killed Christiansen, who would have been a witness in that case.
After he was arrested in Sioux City, Gleaton spoke with a Norfolk police detective and apparently admitted to the shooting. Smith started reading a report made by the detective, which Lancaster objected to. It appeared as though Lancaster’s objection was rooted in the argument that Smith shouldn’t be reading an evidentiary police report during his opening argument.
A noticeably miffed Smith said, “I’ll do it blindfolded.”
Smith told jurors there was overwhelming evidence to convict Gleaton on each charge.
AT THE BEGINNING of his opening statement, Lancaster reminded the jury that nothing said in Smith’s opening arguments was evidence and that jurors should treat it as such.
“The state has laid out for you — for over an hour — what they expect the evidence is going to show,” Lancaster said. “I see you’re all taking notes — and do this after I’m done talking, as well — if you’re taking notes, draw a line and draw an arrow pointing up, and say, ‘Not evidence.’ Because nothing Mr. Smith just told you is evidence. Nothing I tell you is evidence.
“The only evidence you’re going to see and that you can consider is what witnesses tell you on this stand and what documents and other things that are submitted as exhibits for you to review.”
Lancaster said it is the jury’s duty to hold Smith to the burden of proving the things he said he could prove.
The defense attorney told jurors to look for biases in witnesses’ testimony — people who were friends with Christiansen and were with her the night before she died. Lancaster said law enforcement officers also might have biases, as part of their jobs is to find evidence of a crime.
Law enforcement might skip evidence or forget to look at certain things because they’re trying to figure out what happened, he said.
Further, Lancaster asked jurors to only consider what the evidence shows.
“They can’t tell you the intent, motive or identity of the person who caused those injuries,” Lancaster said of the state's witnesses.
Lancaster also reiterated that the jury would see emotional evidence and hear emotional testimony, but that it is their duty not to let emotions get in the way of the facts.
First witnesses
Smith called four witnesses on Tuesday, including two Norfolk police officers who responded to the shooting, a former acquaintance of Gleaton’s and one of Christiansen’s neighbors.
Officer Pascal Vantilborgh, who was the first officer on scene, said he was dispatched to 1105 Blaine St., to respond to a shooting.
When Vantilborgh arrived, he said, he saw two people on the front porch steps of 1103 Blaine St., which is the house directly to the north of Christiansen’s. A man was holding Christiansen up on the steps, Vantilborgh said.
Typically, Vantilborgh said, police would first secure a scene when responding to a shooting, but he said he didn’t see an active shooter and saw that Christiansen was in poor condition.
“I dealt with what I had in front of me,” he said.
Vantilborgh said he located an entry wound underneath Christiansen’s right armpit and attempted to treat the wound.
Micah Finch, who is no longer a police officer, said he arrived shortly after Vantilborgh. Finch testified that he started administering CPR to Christiansen as Vantilborgh was applying gauze to the entry wound.
Both men testified that Christiansen was initially unresponsive but later appeared to be aware of her surroundings. Finch said he helped paramedics place Christiansen on a backboard before she was transported to the hospital.
Robert Eckert, a neighbor of Christiansen’s at the time, said he was watering plants before work on the morning of July 24. Eckert testified that he heard a gunshot, heard Christiansen scream and saw her slam her front door behind her as she was seeking help.
Eckert said he went to another neighbor’s house immediately after seeing Christiansen exit her residence, and that neighbor called 911.
After Eckert’s testimony, Smith showed the jury a video of a man, whom police have said is Gleaton, saying, “Yeah, I shot the (expletive).” In the roughly one-minute video, Gleaton also flashes a handgun.
Gleaton watched the video as it played in the courtroom, but he didn’t show any emotion while it was shown.
Gleaton refers to himself in the video as “big crip,” something Lancaster said is a gang reference. Lancaster objected to the video being played and asked for the jury to be excused while he argued against the playing of the video.
Lancaster said the “big crip” reference would be prejudicial to Gleaton and should not be shown. Smith said the video was admitted as evidence at a pre-trial hearing and that statements made by Gleaton in the video are “extremely relevant” and show a confession to a crime.
Kube said that, from his recollection of the video, Gleaton didn’t refer to a gang when he said “big crip” and was referring only to himself. Kube said the “big crip” reference may be “somewhat prejudicial,” but any prejudice in the video doesn’t outweigh the importance of his apparent admission.
The last witness of the day — Amy Sanchez — said she had previously met Gleaton at a local bar. Sanchez said she allowed Gleaton to add her on the social media app, Snapchat.
Sanchez said the video Gleaton created was posted on his Snapchat “story,” which was viewable for 24 hours for anyone who had Gleaton as a contact on the app.
Sanchez said she saw the video and sent Gleaton a message saying, “What the (expletive) man.”
“And he responded, ‘I did what I had to do,’ ” Sanchez said.
Jury selection
About 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Smith and Lancaster completed the selection process after questioning a pool of 42 panelists as a group and conducting dozens of private interviews with potential jurors that started on Monday.
Smith and Lancaster each told the group of panelists that many of the questions they would have normally asked in a group setting were already inquired about during the private interviews that were completed throughout the day Monday and on Tuesday morning. But both attorneys wanted to touch on a few additional issues before making their picks.
Smith told panelists that the trial would involve graphic, sad evidence. The county attorney asked if anyone did not expect such evidence, and no hands were raised.
“I anticipate that a lot of people — maybe everyone — will be upset by the evidence. That’s the way the system works,” Smith said.
Smith also asked if any panelists believed they wouldn’t be able to sit through the trial because of “disturbing” evidence. Nobody raised a hand. The county attorney told the group that the trial would include evidence of domestic violence, prompting him to ask panelists if they were ever involved in a domestic violence case. Again, nobody answered.
LANCASTER TOOK a different approach, often calling panelists by name and putting them on the spot. Lancaster analyzed people's facial expressions and body language and used that analysis throughout his questioning.
The defense attorney delved into whether panelists were able to commit to presuming Gleaton innocent until proven guilty; whether they understood that the state would have to meet its burden of proof for Gleaton to be found guilty; and whether panelists would be influenced if Gleaton chose not to testify.
Lancaster also told jurors that he may ask tough questions to law enforcement officers who testify.
“I might be asking hard questions — questions if (officers) did something right or should have done something more,” Lancaster said. “If I’m doing that to a law enforcement officer and being hard on a witness, are you going to hold it against Mr. Gleaton if I’m tough on cops? If I’m tough on law enforcement, is it going to make you dislike me so much that you’re not going to be fair to Mr. Gleaton?”
No hands went up. One man did tell Lancaster that he is a former police officer and that he thought it was appropriate to grill cops on the witness stand because “it’s part of the job.”
Lancaster also questioned whether anybody would have trouble being fair to Gleaton because he is Black, offering to speak in private with anybody who wasn’t willing to talk about that issue in front of the entire group.
Again, no hands went up. Lancaster asked one woman why she would treat Gleaton fairly.
“My mother was an immigrant, and we weren’t allowed to look at somebody differently because of their origin,” the woman answered.
Lancaster said it was important that panelists raise any issues that weren’t previously discussed. Lancaster said a juror once told him after a trial that he was shocked attorneys picked him as a juror because he knew who the defendant was, had already made up his mind on the case and had read about the case previously.
“I said, ‘Did you say any of this when we picked the jury?’ He said no,” Lancaster said.
Two men were selected as alternates.
Gleaton’s trial was scheduled to continue on Wednesday.