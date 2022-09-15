This weekend I unwittingly stepped onto a board with a nail sticking up. The nail went through the sole of my tennis shoe and into my foot and then was pulled out all in less than two seconds. I didn’t take off my shoe to look at the damages, but I knew one thing: I was going to need a tetanus shot.
I’ve been getting tetanus shots for decades, usually because of getting poked by rusty barbed wire or stepping on nails. I had to think that in 2022 maybe we wouldn’t need to run to the doctor to get tetanus shots for some nail that pokes us. I was wrong. Most health professionals say you need a tetanus shot if you’ve been poked by something clean and haven’t had the shot in the last 10 years. If you’ve been poked by something dirty, you need the shot if you haven’t had one in the last five years. Dang. That would be me.
The reason is that the tetanus bacteria is supposedly everywhere — in soil, in house dust, in animal excrement or bites and yes, on that well-known rusty nail. Any time you get a puncture or cut by something, there’s a chance there was tetanus bacteria involved, and you’ve better get the shot. Even babies who aren’t out and about stepping on nails get tetanus shots, and those adults who have never had a tetanus shot for one reason or another need a series of three to get up to speed. This is serious business.
I suppose that the reason is, if you do get tetanus, it only takes about eight days after the bacteria gets in your body to have some serious health consequences. The bacteria starts to block your body’s nerve signals and then, as the infection progresses, it doesn’t allow your muscles to relax, which gives us the warning we might get “lockjaw” without the shot.
This is all true, but do I really need another shot? I think of all the other times in the day when I scratch my elbow on something or scrape a shin on a toy tractor. I don’t think about tetanus then and, really, there are only about 30 cases of tetanus infection a year. There’s not that high of chance I really need to worry about getting infected.
Still, shots are the reason there aren’t many cases and, in the long shot that you do get tetanus infection, the fatality rate is about 30%. It’s not worth the chance.
So I’m off to get a shot this morning, just like when I got snagged by barbed wire when I was 8 years old.