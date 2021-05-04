WAYNE — Nothing about Sean Dunn’s college career was conventional.
A difficult transition to independence, the addition of three minors to go with an English writing major and a diabetes diagnosis midway through college didn’t stop Dunn from graduating cum laude at Wayne State.
The 2015 Hartington-Newcastle graduate attributes much of the direction of his college career to a passion for reading and writing.
Dunn would read almost anything — fiction, nonfiction, poetry — whatever he could get his hands on.
“I was a pretty artistic kid, but I always loved hearing stories and reading stories. A lot of my childhood was spent reading and writing,” he said.
In high school, some of Dunn’s fondest memories came onstage. He participated in both speech and one-act play production all four years, although he was hesitant to join one-act at first.
But, he said, the opportunity to put on a mask and change who he was for the enjoyment of acting made the decision worth it.
“One-act was such a wonderful activity to be in because you get to be with everyone else you knew all the time and team up and put on the best performance possible,” Dunn said. “It was eccentric; it was funny.”
Hartington was the Class C2 play production champion each of Dunn’s four years he was there.
But speech, he said, was his favorite activity.
“It felt so freeing. You really get to emerge yourself in character. You could lose yourself for a little bit and choose to be someone else,” Dunn said.
Picking Wayne State
Deciding where to go to college was relatively easy for Dunn.
He had earned a scholarship to Wayne State and had the chance to go to college just 30 miles from home.
“Wayne State felt familiar; I had an older brother going to school there at the time, so I didn’t feel like I was going alone,” Dunn said. “It all felt practical to me.”
But deciding on as a major wasn’t as easy.
Dunn originally came to Wayne State undecided on a major, and he didn’t decide on English writing until about a year into college.
Watching speeches and plays come to life had always been a passion of Dunn’s, so he knew he wanted to do something related to writing at some point. He was hesitant at first to choose English writing as a major out of fear he wouldn’t be able to find a writing job in the area after school.
He had thought about majoring in human service counseling — and even mortuary science — but neither ended up appealing to him as much as he had hoped.
Freshman year also came with a struggle with depression and anxiety for Dunn. Although he wasn’t far from home, that new level of independence required of a college student, combined with the stressors of a heavy plate of responsibilities, took a toll on his mental health.
“The general level of stress can really exacerbate anxiety and depression,” Dunn said. “I experienced a little bit of that, but I had a great support system to push me through.”
Dunn said a conversation with a friend about his love for writing sparked his decision to choose English writing. He also decided to take on two minors — editing and publishing and electronic media.
“It was like a eureka moment. I think it was my sophomore year when I was in an editing and publishing class, and that’s where my love for words came alive again,” Dunn said.
Studying in a field that allowed Dunn to do what he enjoys most helped set him on a narrow path at Wayne State.
He was writing creative stories and also spent time as an editor on The Wayne Stater newspaper staff.
But midway through college, another curveball was thrown at Dunn. He was diagnosed with diabetes, which was painfully difficult to manage at times, he said.
“My older brother has diabetes, so I was able to lean on him as to how I could manage it,” Dunn said. “I just really learned to push through.”
By the 2019 spring semester, Dunn was preparing to graduate. He had achieved superb grades, made tons of friends and was thinking about post-college life.
Dunn had been taking a class at the time with Dr. Mike White, a film professor, and something White said had inspired Dunn — that “good writers write every day.”
“I thought I’d talk to him (White) for a bit and see what would inspire me,” Dunn said. “What was a five-minute conversation turned into a 40-minute conversation. He told me that the film students would love to have me.”
Dunn was sold.
He decided to take on a digital film minor, which would require him to stay at Wayne State longer than he had originally planned. But, Dunn said, he wouldn’t change it if he could.
“I fell in love with it,” he said.
Film productions
Dunn was at the forefront of myriad Wayne State student film productions over his last few semesters at Wayne State. His responsibilities included working with audio and video, acting, writing scripts, color correction and learning the ins and outs of communications technology.
Creating films and videos gave Dunn some of the most fun and worthwhile experiences he had at Wayne State, he said.
The first production in which Dunn had a major hand in helping with was a 17-minute romance, “The Offer,” written and produced by Shelby Hagerdon, another Wayne State student.
“That was my first acting role; it was small enough that it didn’t cause too much of a problem,” Dunn said. “It was so much fun because I felt like someone who was doing more than gaffing and moving lights around. I was really a part of the executive process.”
Dunn also took on directing responsibilities. His first director role was in Andrew Suiter’s horror called “Althea.”
But one production stands out most to Dunn.
“ ‘Something Lost’ is my baby that I wrote — one that will always be in my heart,” Dunn said. “I created it with the help of my friends. So many people were involved with it from the very start. I had all my friends on board with all hands on deck.”
Dunn’s creation is the story of a man haunted by the death of his girlfriend after a tragic accident. The original 22-page script was worked down to 12 pages with the help of co-directors Ally Boyd and Justis Hoffart and Hagerdon, the film’s producer.
“I never felt so in tune to doing something. It was full of hard work and creative expression,” Dunn said. “I still almost don’t believe that I created a film like that.”
Future plans
With his college career complete, Dunn is helping with family functions in Coleridge and is also working part time for News Channel Nebraska.
A goal of Dunn’s is to work in the film and television industry, where he has plenty of experience under his belt.
“There are ties to my community that I need to stick around for and be helpful here with my family,” Dunn said. “But every bird’s got to fly out of the nest. I’m looking forward to moving forward.”
Dunn’s focus toward the end of his college career was thrown off largely because of the death of his grandmother last November, he said.
Despite the sometimes rocky path he took at Wayne State, Dunn managed to finish on the college’s dean list all 11 semesters he was there.
“Sometimes you have to take the opportunity to live, and you’ll never look back,” Dunn said. “It’s important for everyone to go on their own journey. My journey at Wayne State was priceless, and I’m just so happy that I chose here and got to do the things that I did.
“I really do have memories that will last forever.”