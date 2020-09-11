It’s a phenomenon as mysterious as it is ubiquitous: Sock disappearance.
The tales of loss are legendary. Virtually no one has been untouched by such an experience.
Where does that extra sock end up when a pair starts out together on its journey from laundry basket to washer to dryer?
This is one of life’s unsolvable puzzles. Certainly, I have no answers.
What I actually have is another question: What happens to the other halves of other types of pairs?
Arguably, sock disappearance is the most ubiquitous type of one-of-a-pair loss, but it is certainly not the only type. Have you ever considered, for example, what happened to that other glove, shoe or earring?
Eight years ago, my cousins from the East Coast visited, and they gave me a beautiful hostess gift: a pair of pink pearl earrings.
For about five years, those earrings were part of my go-to jewelry.
Then, one day, our relationship — the one between me and my earrings — was gone. Severed.
Not because I didn’t still love them. But rather because “they” weren’t still there to love. Suddenly, there was only one.
It wasn’t a case of the back falling off and the earring falling out of my ear. Beyond what didn’t happen, I can’t possibly explain what did happen to the other half of the pair. I always wore them together. I always took them off at the same time and stored them in the same place.
For three years, I kept that lone earring. I kept hoping that I’d run across the other earring.
I finally put the earring, by itself, in my jewelry box, not quite able to part with it despite the fact that a singleton was useless to me. Mostly, then, I forgot about it.
Two weeks ago, I was emptying out the closet in my study in preparation for painting it. The top shelf contains little-used items, such as extra computer mice (mouses?) and boxes for pieces of technology just in case the technology needs to be sent in for repairs.
You can see where this is going, I’m sure. When I took down a stack of those items, what did I happen to find on top of one of the boxes? My earring!
How my earring could possibly end up there is beyond explanation, but that, I suppose, is why we have a difficult time finding things that we lose or misplace.
Some of the most commonly lost objects include cellphones and remotes for the TV, which probably means that I am below average in losing things because I don’t own a regular cellphone and my husband has almost total control of the remote. Still, I obviously am not immune from losing things.
I can say, though, that I have never, to my knowledge, lost something on an airplane.
My niece is an airline flight attendant, and she told me that items passengers accidentally left on her flights have included hats, books, a tablet and a dirty diaper. (At least, she said, she presumed that the dirty diaper was left accidentally “because no one would purposefully make another person pick up their kid’s poop, right?”)
She didn’t mention finding half of a pair of socks or gloves or shoes or earrings.
However, there are “pairs” that can’t be separated, such as eyeglasses, scissors and headphones.
And although my niece didn’t mention any of those items, either, she did note that she found — in first class — a pair of boxers.
“I made the pilot come and take those off the plane,” she said. “I wasn’t touching them.”
