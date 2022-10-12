If you listen closely, you can hear Jim Mora’s voice getting louder and louder.
That’s because high school football playoffs are almost here. If the season ended today, Northeast and North Central Nebraska would be represented by 28 teams across all classes. However, there are still two more weeks of 11-man and one more week of eight-man games to play before pen goes to paper.
At the college level, Wayne State is back in the win column and looking to build off of it. Meanwhile, Nebraska is suddenly near the top of the Big Ten West with a chance to climb even higher this week. Around the FBS, we have three games between undefeated ranked teams.
So, I guess in the NFL, doing so much as pushing a quarterback while he’s holding the ball will get a flag these days. Instead of calling stunts on defense, might I recommend calling bedtime stories? Anyway, we’ve got more great games coming this week, including a rematch of one of the greatest games ever played.
I had another decent showing last week in regard to predictions. It’s nice to be able to get some consistency going. Maybe it’s time to swing for the fences a little.
Last week’s record: 7-3 (50-20 overall, .714)
Biggest hit: Minnesota State at Wayne State
There were a couple of games that I picked correctly that I wasn’t that confident about going in, including this one. The margins were probably the closest. (20-14 predicted, 41-33 final)
Biggest miss: Bengals at Ravens
So much for high-scoring offenses. At least Ja’Marr Chase is getting going. That’s good for my fantasy team. (31-17 Bengals win predicted, 19-17 Ravens win final)
How city teams fared: Norfolk High came back to beat Lincoln North Star (27-14 predicted, 22-17 final); Lutheran High was knocked off by Tilden Elkhorn Valley (32-16 Lutheran High win predicted, 34-33 Elkhorn Valley win final); Norfolk Catholic was idle.
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Battle Creek 20, Hartington Cedar Catholic 12 (14-10 predicted); Bloomfield 48, Wausa 0 (34-21 predicted); Ainsworth 36, O’Neill St. Mary’s 30 (36-22 predicted); Stromsburg Cross County 30, Clarkson/Leigh 28 (46-40 Clarkson/Leigh win predicted); Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13 (38-24 predicted); TCU 38, Kansas 31 (49-45 predicted).
HIGH SCHOOL
Lutheran High Northeast (3-4) at Class D1 No. 4 Neligh-Oakdale (6-1)
In the first of two big games this Thursday, the Eagles are looking to shake a tough loss to Elkhorn Valley last week. What stands in the way is a Warriors team on the verge of its third straight 7-1 regular season.
This will be Lutheran High’s last game of the season due to playoff ineligibility, so I have a feeling it’ll play with a nothing-to-lose mentality. Still, it has struggled with teams that score in bunches, and none can do that better than the Warriors. Neligh-Oakdale 60, Lutheran High 24.
Class D2 No. 4 Wynot (6-1) at No. 3 Bloomfield (7-0)
In the second of this week’s Thursday games, the Bees have dominated their competition up to this point in the season. Now they’re faced with a Wynot team that, outside of a loss at Howells-Dodge, has been efficient this season on both sides of the ball. The winner takes home the district D2-3 title.
What I think will make the difference here is Bloomfield’s defense. Can a unit allowing just 11 points a game slow down a Wynot attack led by quarterback Dylan Heine? It’ll be a tough test, but one that I think it’ll pass. Bloomfield 38, Wynot 24.
Norfolk High (5-2) at North Platte (4-3)
The maroon and white pulled out a gutsy win last week at Lincoln North Star. Kaden Ternus looked great in his first game back from an injury, and the defense held the Navigators in check when it mattered most. Both made big plays late to seal the win. As a result, the Panthers vastly improved their chances of making the playoffs and will finish over .500 for the first time since 2016. Now they’ll travel a long way to face a tough North Platte team that handed Omaha Westside its only loss of the season so far.
The Bulldogs run a triple-option offense that’s tough to stop. With help from lead backs Brock Roblee and Kolten Tilford, the team has averaged about 304 rushing yards a game. With an offense that’s meant to hold onto the ball and wear the opposition out, the key for Norfolk will be to run a sound and effective passing game. North Platte is just 1-3 when allowing 100 or more passing yards. A team that can beat Westside is a team that can beat anybody, but if the Panthers can eclipse that and avoid turning the ball over, I think they’ll be all right. Norfolk 31, North Platte 28.
Wayne (2-5) at Class C No. 2 Norfolk Catholic (7-0)
The undefeated Knights return from an impromptu bye week to face the Class C1 Blue Devils at home. Wayne is in its first season under head coach Hayden Delano and looking for consecutive wins for the first time this season.
Wayne tends to rely quite a bit on quarterback Kayden Keller. Each of the team’s two wins have come when the sophomore throws for multiple touchdowns. Norfolk Catholic’s secondary will need to be on its toes in this one, but I think it has the skills to win. Norfolk Catholic 52, Wayne 7.
Class D1 No. 1 Stanton (7-0) at Pender (4-3)
The Mustangs are one win away from going undefeated in the regular season for the first time since switching to eight-man football ahead of 2020. It also would be a win that clinches their second district title in the last three years. However, it won’t come easy, as a resurgent Pendragons team looks to take that title for itself.
This will be the biggest test of the year for Stanton, especially from a defensive perspective. The orange and black haven’t allowed more than 20 points in six straight games, but Pender scores 52 points a game and has a one-man scoring machine in Quinton Heineman. I see its defense bending quite a bit, but not breaking. Stanton 52, Pender 24.
Class C No. 1 Pierce (7-0) at No. 3 Albion Boone Central (6-1)
The last time these teams played, the Cardinals won a battle of undefeated teams and ended what was a 16-game winning streak for Pierce. Here in 2022, the teams meet again rated in the top four of the wild-card ratings and with the winner clinching district C1-4.
Boone Central has the kind of speed and athleticism on both sides of the ball to make this a great ballgame. I think it could break a couple of big plays to make this a ballgame, as many who have come close to beating Pierce have done this year.
However, until someone limits the run game for the Bluejays, who are now averaging 356 yards per game, and can beat them on the line of scrimmage on both sides, I don’t see anyone stopping them. Pierce 52, Boone Central 34.
COLLEGE
Wayne State (5-1) at No. 24 Augustana (5-1)
After bouncing back from their first loss of the season, the Wildcats hit the road again this week to face the ranked Vikings. Both teams are tied in the NSIC South standings as they look to increase their chances of making the NCAA Div. II playoffs.
The Wildcats enter this one in a spot eerily similar to last year, where they also entered 5-1 before losing to Augustana and finishing 7-4. I think Wayne State will come out much stronger than last year, but I feel like the Vikings will be a little too much to handle. Augustana 24, Wayne State 21.
Nebraska (3-3) at Purdue (4-2)
It seems like just yesterday the Huskers had no shot at even making a bowl game. Today, the scarlet and cream are in contention to represent the Big Ten West in the conference title game. They face a tough Boilermakers team with a real shot to do the same.
Both teams have effective passing games that will keep the scoreboard operator busy. Defensively, Purdue has a slight edge in both rushing and passing defense, and I think it’ll be able to get after Casey Thompson, who’s been sacked 15 times already this season. The Huskers come down to earth. Purdue 34, Nebraska 20.
No. 3 Alabama (6-0) at No. 6 Tennessee (5-0)
It’s time for The Third Saturday in October, the annual matchup between the Tide and the Vols. Alabama has won the last 15 games in the series with Tennessee’s last win coming in 2006. However, with a top-tier quarterback in Hendon Hooker leading arguably the best offense in the country, Rocky Top’s finest are as well-positioned to compete with the Crimson Tide as they’ve ever been.
Alabama has gotten along fine since losing Bryce Young to a shoulder injury, but it’ll need him back now more than ever to match up with the Vols. Even then, I wonder if the Tide can run with them.
With everything he’s accomplished as a coach, many people wonder how anyone can be dumb enough to bet against Nick Saban. This week, I’m dumb enough. Tennessee 45, Alabama 40.
PRO
Bills (4-1) at Chiefs (4-1)
Last year, these teams squared off in the divisional round of the playoffs for what ended up being one of the best games ever played. It never really felt like either team was out of it regardless of what was happening and hopefully we get to see Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes take each other on for a long, long time.
Both teams enter with the best record in the AFC, and it’s possible this game could have a big say in playoff seeding down the road. Last week drilled into our heads the fact that no deficit is too much for Kansas City to overcome, but when I look at stats across the board, I feel as though Buffalo has an advantage in most categories, namely defensive takeaways and offensive weapons (when healthy). Regardless, strap in for a fun one. Bills 38, Chiefs 34.