While it might be easier for smaller rural schools to accomplish in-person learning more safely than larger districts, the beginning of the school year hasn’t gone without its obstacles.
Most Northeast Nebraska schools are finishing up their first weeks of the semester and teachers, students and administrators are still grappling with a new system of learning — something that will have to be mastered with weeks of practice.
Jake Luhr, Battle Creek Public Schools superintendent, said the first full week of school, which began Aug. 17, went well and most students were following the new guidelines.
“Teachers were excited to come back to the building and the community is grateful,” Luhr said. “But there are challenges every day because change comes so frequently. It boils down to maintaining social distancing and a lot of hand washing; kids are being asked to wear masks and be responsible.”
Several Northeast Nebraska schools are relying on local health department dials and guidelines for operations, similar to Norfolk schools.
In Battle Creek, students are asked to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible and desks also are spread out to enforce the directed health measures.
“In some classes, this is tough; we’re taking an old-school approach when you spread out and the teacher is in the front with not much collaboration,” Luhr said. “Those are small sacrifices we are making right now — maybe not best educationally, but it’s not permanent.”
Morgan Schwartz, an agriculture/FFA teacher at Stanton Community Schools, said the new way of teaching has become a bit tiring.
The first few days were easier, but as time goes on, it becomes more difficult for her students to follow the new regulations, she said.
“The transition was kind of little overwhelming. ... I have noticed social distancing is something that will be hard for kids to do all year,” she said. “They like groups. It's something we are definitely going to struggle with. We’re going to have to keep reminding them. It's hard for kids to come to school and stay in one spot and keep 6 feet away from everyone else.”
Like Battle Creek, most of the students in Stanton also wear masks, which puts her at ease, she said. But her classes are looking especially different this year because so much of them are hands-on — which can complicate the effort to not spread COVID-19.
“Now if they touch a marker, they have to put it into a bowl so I can sanitize it before someone else can use it,” Schwartz said. “But it’s still crucial to have those hands-on activities. Otherwise, it would just be pure instruction.”
No matter the number of restrictions, students and teachers have been ecstatic to be back in classrooms, said Andrew Offner, Winside Public Schools superintendent.
At Winside, masks are highly recommended but aren’t required until the district reaches a higher virus risk level. One of the most difficult parts of the first week of school was getting the students used to a new routine, Offner said.
“Some (challenges) were reconfiguring the lunchroom for social distancing, as well as when they are normally waiting for lunch, keeping them from sitting around chatting,” Offner said. “Other areas of concern are more choir and band; we’re trying to figure out better ways to do that.”
Pierce Public Schools has implemented similar protocols to other area districts since its Aug. 13 start, said Mark Brahmer, high school principal.
“We are doing well here at Pierce High, and everyone is hopeful for a normal school year,” Brahmer said. “Multiple adjustments have been made in our system to hopefully keep our students and staff healthy and minimize the number of people quarantined if we do have a positive case.”
Plainview Public Schools had to push its first day after its district superintendent tested positive for COVID-19. The date was originally pushed to Aug. 24 but had to be extended to this Thursday, Aug. 27, to accommodate teacher quarantines, said Tami Haase, high school secretary.
Following the local health guidelines is key to keeping in-person learning, said Brittney Lechner, an English teacher at Stanton Community Schools.
No matter the troubles of implementing new protocols, this is both the goal of students and school staff, she said.
“I think being online in the spring made all of us realize how much we took in-person education for granted. Students and teachers are happy to be back and will do what it takes to stay in school,” Lechner said. “... I really hope that we can stay healthy and stay in school for the whole year.”