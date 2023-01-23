There are few topics as contentious as parenting, but if there’s one thing almost all community parents can probably agree on, it’s this: Finding child care is just about impossible.
“Some people call when they find out they’re pregnant and still can’t get in,” said Jami Legate, owner of Stepping Stones Childcare in Norfolk, regarding child care in the wider Norfolk community.
According to the NE state child care licensing roster, as of Jan. 6, there were 60 licensed child care and pre-K centers registered in the 68701 area code. The maximum combined capacity for registered centers is 1,785. For children under 5, the capacity drops to 1,343.
Sub-5-year-old care is critical: children 5 and older may attend kindergarten and, as a result, may not need the level of full-time care and supervision required for children too young for school.
Legate noted that, in her experience, the highest demand for child care comes from the parents of infants. “They're really hard to find child care for,” she said.
This demand presents an obvious problem when compared with local population numbers.
The most recent U.S. census data available places Norfolk’s population at 24,967, with an estimated 7.3% of that number under 5 years old, for a total sub-5 population of approximately 1,823 children.
With a census estimate of 1,823 under-5-year-olds in the community, and an under-5 child care capacity of 1,343, the child care gap on paper sits at 479 — though this number is difficult to gauge exactly, as some parents might not be working or working full time, and so are not in need of full-time care.
A Communities for Kids initiative study calculated an even larger gap in child care, placing the 2022 shortage at 433 children before the closing of Northern Hills child care center.
The recent closing of the Northern Hills child care center dinged the community child care capacity by 200, causing families to attempt to find replacement care in Norfolk’s already-underserved market.
Janelle Fennessy, owner of Janelle’s Little Blessings child care center, stated that “with Northern Hills closing, that just made a huge, huge problem.”
Legate is moving her business from a Family Child Care Home (FCCH) I license, which permits a provider a capacity of 10 children, to a FCCH II license, which brings the capacity up to 12, in an attempt to help mitigate the community care shortage.
She acknowledged, however, that increasing capacities would only do so much, and that to address the wider shortage, the best solution was to have more people providing care. Legate maintains a wait list with five to six families on average.
“I had an opening last summer, and I filled it the same day,” Legate said, adding it was unusual for spots to remain open for longer than a day when they did become available.
Adding new in-home care providers is far from simple. A provider may need to make costly modifications to their home to meet licensing requirements or may need to make large initial purchases to comply with requirements regarding the availability of “beds,” “cribs,” “toys, equipment and materials,” according to the FCCH licensing checklist. These potential expenses may put off first-time care providers, contributing to the care shortage, although the state of Nebraska offers grants with the intention of offsetting the cost of opening a new child care center.
To meet the on-paper demand created by the closing of 200-capacity Northern Hills alone, 20 FCCH I child care centers would need to open, an outcome that Fennessy sees as unlikely: “It’s hard for new people starting out, because people don't want to work that much anymore. I mean, you put in 11-hour days every day, and the pay... it’s hard to make a living off of it. I don’t see an in-flow of new people starting, just because it’s a lot of work.”
Data gathered by a Norfolk Family Coalition survey of community child care providers identified another barrier to expanding community child care: A workforce shortage.
“Of the Madison County child care providers surveyed in 2022, 66% of respondents have had an open position for at least one month,” the survey stated, listing low wages, burnout and lack of benefits as primary reasons employees were leaving child care.
This workforce shortage slows the development of new child care centers and also prevents current centers from operating at full capacity. The coalition survey found a Madison County gap of 145-255 between actual center capacities and listed center capacities, potentially raising the measured community shortage number significantly.
For example, at a community meeting with Mike Anderson, new owner of the Northern Hills building, Zach Sudbeck, representing the child care center, stated that Northern Hills typically cared for only 120-130 children per day because of staffing problems.
With an already significant child care shortage exacerbated by a lack of available workers and high barriers of entry to in-home care, it is unlikely that a simple solution exists to solve Norfolk’s crisis of care.
“I just feel for all those families,” Fennessy said.