A guide on how to survive social distancing

I think every American would say that the Covid-19 ruined their plans and they aren’t okay with it. As one of those people Covid-19 ended my speech season earlier than expected and I probably won’t get to go to junior prom … I mean I didn’t want to go anyway. When Covid-19 got bad my family started practicing social distancing. Social distancing is a set of nonpharmaceutical infection control actions intended to stop or slow down the spread of a contagious disease. Even when Covid-19 wasn’t as serious as it now it was a major concern in household. Two out of the three people living in my household have an comprised immune system so if you didn’t wash your hands well you better wash your hands. If you are tired of really sad articles about Covid-19 don’t worry because I’m here to entertain you with my tips on how to Survive social distancing.
I decided to separate my tips into categories and state what I learned after experiencing these tips first hand, so my first category is activities. Staying inside when your used to going out and socially interacting can get pretty lonely. So make sure you have plenty of activities to do. By activities I don’t mean scrolling on your phone till the end of time. Being on your phone 24/7 gets really boring real quick. So find other activities that don’t involve being on your phone. Before all of this happened, I picked up coloring books and it’s a good activity to do when I get bored of my phone. I also started cross-stitching again which is a very calming activity when the news starts stressing me out. You can reorganize your living space or clean it up to give you the feeling that you haven’t been living in the same pajamas for a week even though you definitely have. As of writing this I haven’t started online school yet, which is the option my school opted for when this happened. So I haven’t had many activities to stimulate my brain like school does so I’ve tried to do other activities that aren’t watch hours of Netflix. But even though I still spend a lot of my time off of school watching YouTube, watching Netflix or playing Minecraft. I’ve come up with multiple speech ideas to perform for next year during this break and was trying to write them down the other night but ended up watching a live shark cam on aquariumpacific.com and as I’m writing this article I’m watching sharks just swim with a messy room with one cross-stich panel finished procrastinating like I usually do so at least that hasn’t changed. What I learned from this is that you should always have something to do if technology gets boring.
The next category will require a question to the reader. Do you only like going to school or your college classes because you enjoy the people who are with you? If you answered yes congratulations with schools and colleges canceling you now feel incredibly lonely because you don’t get to see any of your friends. So this category is called Getting FOMO because of Covid-19. First to define FOMO for everyone who doesn’t know FOMO is an acronym for Fear of Missing Out. Now I don’t speak for every teen, but I don’t think that any teen really misses actual school or classes but more misses the friends they see at school. We are used to every day except Sunday’s and Saturday’s seeing our peers and interacting with them. I know what you’re thinking but you can always talk with your peers by texting them but let me tell you it hits way different to have an actual conversation face to face with someone. I know what you’re thinking now but with your really good friends you can face-time them or call them and you can talk. Brave of you to assume that I’m socially confident enough to do that! I am a shy anxious teenager who doesn’t like calling people even if they are my really good friends. I text my friends as much as I can so we can keep in contact and I don’t feel so alone. But most days I sit in my room in the dark sad because I can’t see my friends. I have a lot of senior friends and now my time with them has been cut in half by this virus and that makes me really sad and I can’t think about for too long.
Covid-19 ruined a lot of school activities that everyone wanted to go to and maybe didn’t want to go to. Our speech team was supposed to go to district speech to compete but on thirteenth of this month the NSAA postponed state and districts until April. So, our speech season didn’t really end but it’s in an awkward state right now of not knowing. We all really wanted to go to district speech and compete obviously. But Covid-19 has also canceled proms all over. Which means I don’t have to go to a prom that I didn’t want to go to in the first place yes. But a lot of other girls including myself got prom dresses already and you know what’s no returnable… prom dresses. You know what costs a load of money for one night? Prom dresses. Who is now kind of annoyed at the fact that we don’t get a prom because I like my dress? Me. What did I learn from this? Spend as much time with your friends as you can because you never know what’s going to happen
The last category I want to talk about is school and how to deal with online school stress. So many schools have decided to figure out an online option for an education plan. Now many students might not be comfortable with this or have problems learning online. But like if the school you’re at is doing online schooling I have a question. How are you supposed to do band, choir, gym, etc. We interrupt this sentencing with breaking news, is what I heard as I was literally writing this article. I heard my little sister calling my name from her room I went in there asking what the noise was all about. Well apparently, my school has just called off physical school. So, I’m a senior now time for the senioritis to kick in. So, question for my yearbook teacher, she reads my articles, so Mrs. Utecht what’s going to happen with the yearbook? Like I mentioned in the article above we weren’t sure what was happening prom but I’m going to assume prom is not going to happen. Along with prom not happening there will be no spring statistics. Does anyone else know what’s going to happen with that? Apparently when it comes to situations that make me sad, I think about the yearbook. Honestly, I don’t think this a fun way of ending any grade in high school. What did I learn from this? Covid-19 owes everyone an apology for ruining all their plans.
This guide had some helpful tips in the begging and then it began questioning not going to physical school and school activities that we thought we didn’t want to go to but as soon as they are canceled we desperately want to go to. I hope at least one part of this article made you smile or laugh a little in a pandemic. I hope everyone stays healthy and safe.