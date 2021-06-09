Like 75 percent of the world’s citizens right now, we’re traveling. All that pent-up cabin fever had to be released sometime and the warm weather is bringing travelers out in droves. We had a graduation in Florida which we have been looking forward to attending. It was a nice trip.
In Florida, we found that we didn’t ever have to wear masks. We still had to wear them on the plane and in airports but everyone ignored any remaining “mask required” signs on the doors of stores and restaurants. Prior to the graduation, officials had emailed us that masks and social distancing were still required but on the day of the ceremony there were a lot of people maskless and removing space barriers. They’re done with it, I guess.
The planes were full and the airports were full. The highways were full and the gas stations were full. Everywhere we went was full.
Nebraska isn’t the only place to have “Be patient, we’re short-staffed” signs.
Extra large crowds in public spaces meant extra large lines and a shortage of parking. Tom and I had dropped off the kids at the beach hoping to circle the parking lot for a spot when we actually saw a brawl occur over an empty spot. A person was bumped by one car, and when people hopped out and shoving began, we decided right then it’d be best to instead pay for a spot in a nearby lot.
We were able to stay in a nice, quiet Airbnb where we could brew our own coffee in the morning and snag a few groceries for our own meals later in the day.
It was good to get away, but I think it would be better when most of the country isn’t also on the road with you.
It might be a good summer for a staycation.