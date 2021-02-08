A gag-worthy holiday

While many people enjoy the romantic feelings and cheesiness that surrounds Valentine’s Day, I find it disgusting. Valentine’s Day is incredibly cliche. It was created by businesses in hopes of boosting sales and revenue. The romantic aura that exudes from Valentine’s Day festivities is merely a ploy to boost the economy.
I have honestly never celebrated Valentine’s Day. My boyfriend and I don’t even really get each other anything or do anything out of the norm for this holiday — if you can really even call it a holiday. The way I feel about Valentine’s Day may stem from my parents. All my childhood, they never really made a big deal out of Valentine’s Day, at least that I can remember. I’m also not one who loves public display of affection and demonstrations of love in public.
I understand why people may get so excited to celebrate Valentine’s Day and have a special night with their boo, but I personally despise this holiday and everything that it stands for.