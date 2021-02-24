A firsthand experience

Blog 20 Below

The March for Life typically takes place in Washington D.C. during the last week of January. This year there were many smaller marches taking place around the country because of the pandemic with one organized in Norfolk. I was fortunate to go on the March and the atmosphere was great. I was surrounded by not only students from my own school, but those from Norfolk Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Lindsay Holy Family.

Students from Holy Family were invited to St. Francis where Rev. Eric Olsen celebrated Mass for the unborn. His homily focused on the tragedy of abortion that has taken the lives of 61 million innocents since Roe V. Wade in 1973. Students from both schools were then bussed to Norfolk for the march. Most students on the bus carried on conversations with those sitting around them, but when we arrived in Norfolk, all chatter ceased as we awaited direction and the opening prayer.

Once we started off on the walk it was a pleasant surprise how much support was shared from the Norfolk community. People were smiling, waving, and honking in support of the walk. People also stood along the route with their own signs to support the cause. Each time support was shown it helped distract the marchers from the cold weather they were walking in. At the halfway point, there were teachers, parents, and adults from the community who weren’t able to walk the whole march waiting in the Walgreens parking lot to show support for the cause.

This march in protest against abortion was a great learning experience for the students as they were able to speak their minds in a peaceful way. There wasn’t any violence going on and there were not any rude comments being thrown about. This demonstration was a good way for young people to experience voicing their opinions in a respectful manner while also drawing attention from the media for their cause.

Tags

In other news

The driving force to change

The driving force to change

Since the Supreme Court ruled on Roe V. Wade in 1973, people on both sides of the abortion issue have stood up for their beliefs. Recently, in Norfolk, a March for Life event was held. Those who chose to walk the two miles from Norfolk Catholic and back had as much right to demonstrate their…

Rights of protesters

Rights of protesters

Not too long ago, in Norfolk, a March for Life took place touching on the matter of pro-life and pro-choice. I’m going to touch base on the rights of the protesters in both that march and just in general.

A firsthand experience

A firsthand experience

The March for Life typically takes place in Washington D.C. during the last week of January. This year there were many smaller marches taking place around the country because of the pandemic with one organized in Norfolk. I was fortunate to go on the March and the atmosphere was great. I was…

Protests pave way for change

Protests pave way for change

Recently, a March For Life demonstration was held in Norfolk. Although the purpose of this demonstration — the abolition of abortion — is a controversial, divisive issue certain to inflame passions, the demonstration itself should not be. After all, social and political protest is woven into…

Court list for Feb. 24, 2021

Court list for Feb. 24, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 