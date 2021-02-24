A firsthand experience

The March for Life typically takes place in Washington D.C. during the last week of January. This year there were many smaller marches taking place around the country because of the pandemic with one organized in Norfolk. I was fortunate to go on the March and the atmosphere was great. I was surrounded by not only students from my own school, but those from Norfolk Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Lindsay Holy Family.
Students from Holy Family were invited to St. Francis where Rev. Eric Olsen celebrated Mass for the unborn. His homily focused on the tragedy of abortion that has taken the lives of 61 million innocents since Roe V. Wade in 1973. Students from both schools were then bussed to Norfolk for the march. Most students on the bus carried on conversations with those sitting around them, but when we arrived in Norfolk, all chatter ceased as we awaited direction and the opening prayer.
Once we started off on the walk it was a pleasant surprise how much support was shared from the Norfolk community. People were smiling, waving, and honking in support of the walk. People also stood along the route with their own signs to support the cause. Each time support was shown it helped distract the marchers from the cold weather they were walking in. At the halfway point, there were teachers, parents, and adults from the community who weren’t able to walk the whole march waiting in the Walgreens parking lot to show support for the cause.
This march in protest against abortion was a great learning experience for the students as they were able to speak their minds in a peaceful way. There wasn’t any violence going on and there were not any rude comments being thrown about. This demonstration was a good way for young people to experience voicing their opinions in a respectful manner while also drawing attention from the media for their cause.