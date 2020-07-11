Once spring starts, the Patzels always get up before dawn — no excuses.
That’s usually the time that Troy and Karla Patzel’s three kids start tending to their hogs, bucket calves and lambs, an array of livestock purchased for one sole purpose: fair season.
The trio feed, wash and walk all of their show animals daily at their Newman Grove property. The work can take up to three hours in the morning, along with multiple trips outside during the day.
And sometimes they are still working and feeding close to midnight after sports games and events.
All of their effort paid off when Trent, Kailey and Sydney Patzel finished a week’s worth of animal competitions with the 4-H/FFA Madison County Showcase sheep exhibition on Friday.
The show was their last for the county, and together, the three of them took home an armful of purple ribbons, reserve champion and championship trophies.
The family was one of the most popular recipients of awards at the morning exhibition, which included competitions in showmanship along with feeder lamb, market lamb and breeding ewe shows.
“They work hard at what they do. I’m proud of them,” Karla Patzel said. “They did really well in showmanship. While feeder and market lamb (competitions) are more about the growth of the animal, showmanship is how you present your animal, how you worked with your animal. It’s showing all your hard work.”
Trent, Sydney and Kailey’s talents stem from a long family history in 4-H and FFA. While Karla Patzel stuck to static exhibits as a kid, Troy showed sheep and hogs himself at the Madison County Fair throughout his childhood.
Now Troy and Karla buy new lambs, bucket calves and hogs every spring for their kids’ fair shows. At the end of the season, the family will sell most of them to market.
It takes a lot of preparation to get lambs ready for the county fair or, in this case, the 4-H Madison County showcase, which was modified to follow health guidelines because of COVID-19.
Trent, Kailey and Sydney have to first walk their sheep with a lead multiple times a day to get them used to being shown in an arena. They gradually transition to taking the lead off and leading them just with their head, Kailey said.
“It takes quite awhile; it took us about two months,” Kailey said. “It is a lot of work, but sometimes a little hard work can get you somewhere.”
The show lasted almost two hours and included several rounds of leading lambs into a small, dusty arena while the showcase judge, Ryan Hassebrook of Columbus, circled around with a close eye.
Each competitor has to constantly face the judge, circle the pen on command and set the lamb up in a specific position without them moving much.
“The (shows) aren’t big in numbers, but they’re strong in quality,” Hassebrook said in the showmanship round. “What sets the (competitors) apart is how comfortable they are with their lamb. And then there’s the speed of set-up, and if the showman gets fidgety or nervous.”
Trent, Sydney and Kailey have been competing in 4-H since they were all eight years old, and they were clover buds before that starting at age 5. By now there aren’t many nerves, Kailey said.
“Once you have people you know there, they are just cheering you on. But before the show, you do get a little nervous,” she said. “You think, ‘Oh my God, what if I mess up? What if my lamb gets loose?’ You just have to get negative Nancy out of your head and get going.”
Even though the Madison County showcase is over for the Patzels, their work is far from over. The next step is for Trent, Sydney and Kailey to bring their best four lambs to the Nebraska State Fair in late August, Karla Patzel said.
This year, the state fair was modified to focus more on youth livestock shows because of COVID-19. It will still feature several competitions, but they will be more spread out and in different formats.
Karla said the pandemic hasn’t slowed her family down; her kids worked just as hard this year, even though there was a time when they thought the Madison County showcase might be canceled.
The last event for the showcase, which began with static exhibits at the end of June, was the beef show Saturday.
“The hard work started way before COVID-19 was in this area. The only thing the kids were worried about once it shut down was, ‘Are we going to be able to show?’ ” she said. “The fair board and (Nebraska Extension office) have worked really hard to provide this opportunity for these kids. In the long run, the fair is all about the kids, and this way, the kids were able to show again.”