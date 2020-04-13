A day in the life in quarantine

Many kids my age are suffering from boredom right now. While I miss my friends, my mildly-introverted self is actually kind of enjoying this break from the rest of the world, and I’ve been able to focus on a lot of things I haven’t had time for lately. Here’s a breakdown of what I did today, April 1. Maybe it’ll give you some ideas:
7:30 a.m. — Drag myself out of bed and go make coffee. Usually, I drink my black coffee very hurriedly in the morning before I leave for school, but I’m actually getting to enjoy it now.
8:15 a.m. — English class via Zoom. It was really nice to see my classmate’s faces. I didn’t realize how much I miss them.
9:15 a.m. — Accounting class via Zoom. This was my last class for the day. Since I’m a senior, I don’t have very many classes that I have to continue via Zoom, and we are only going to meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
10:00 a.m. — Walk to the post office with my mom. She opened the post office door by pushing the handicapped button with her elbow, or course. We scrubbed our hands when we got home.
10:30 a.m. — Start working on a story for the paper. Even though I can’t go to my internship right now, this was something I’m able to do from home. Lots of emails and phone calls. I’ve noticed that some people are much easier to get ahold of now that they are being forced to be connected to the internet all of the time, which is convenient for me.
11:30 a.m. — School lunch arrives. Osmond is delivering school meals to all kids age 1-18 that sign up for them, free of charge. My brother and I have found ways to make the lunches taste better, like adding real chocolate syrup to the chocolate milk.
12:30 p.m. — Zoom meeting with a college admissions officer. Really starting to wish I had invested in Zoom at this point. Also wishing I had visited more colleges before it became unsafe to do so. I’m having a hard time deciding between colleges I can’t actually see.
2:00 p.m. — Take a nap. Will I ever experience another point in my life where the best thing I can do for my country is stay inside and sleep?
3:00 p.m. — Exercise video with my mom. We signed up for one of those free thirty-day trials from DailyBurn, and are having a little too much fun with the dancing videos. But hey, whatever it takes to stay active.
4:00 p.m. — Watch the daily AP Comparative Government review on Youtube. The College Board is providing these reviews free of charge to help students prepare for this year’s modified Advanced Placement exams, which is nice.
5:30 p.m. — Supper with the family.
6:00 p.m. — Work on scholarship applications. Most of them are due this week, and I expertly procrastinated on them all.
7:00 p.m. — French homework. I’ve been taking French online through the University of Nebraska High School, and I’ve definitely been procrastinating on this class, too. I think now is a great time to focus on learning a new language.
8:00 p.m. — Write this article for the 20 Below page. After this, I will be headed to bed. Tomorrow, I have to get up early to go to work at my manufacturing job that I am working to pay for college. Although there are a lot of uncertainties right now, I am positive that whenever I start college, it’s going to feel extra sweet.