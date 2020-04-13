A day in the life in quarantine

Many kids my age are suffering from boredom right now. While I miss my friends, my mildly-introverted self is actually kind of enjoying this break from the rest of the world, and I’ve been able to focus on a lot of things I haven’t had time for lately. Here’s a breakdown of what I did today, April 1. Maybe it’ll give you some ideas:

7:30 a.m. — Drag myself out of bed and go make coffee. Usually, I drink my black coffee very hurriedly in the morning before I leave for school, but I’m actually getting to enjoy it now.

8:15 a.m. — English class via Zoom. It was really nice to see my classmate’s faces. I didn’t realize how much I miss them.

9:15 a.m. — Accounting class via Zoom. This was my last class for the day. Since I’m a senior, I don’t have very many classes that I have to continue via Zoom, and we are only going to meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

10:00 a.m. — Walk to the post office with my mom. She opened the post office door by pushing the handicapped button with her elbow, or course. We scrubbed our hands when we got home.

10:30 a.m. — Start working on a story for the paper. Even though I can’t go to my internship right now, this was something I’m able to do from home. Lots of emails and phone calls. I’ve noticed that some people are much easier to get ahold of now that they are being forced to be connected to the internet all of the time, which is convenient for me.

11:30 a.m. — School lunch arrives. Osmond is delivering school meals to all kids age 1-18 that sign up for them, free of charge. My brother and I have found ways to make the lunches taste better, like adding real chocolate syrup to the chocolate milk.

12:30 p.m. — Zoom meeting with a college admissions officer. Really starting to wish I had invested in Zoom at this point. Also wishing I had visited more colleges before it became unsafe to do so. I’m having a hard time deciding between colleges I can’t actually see.

2:00 p.m. — Take a nap. Will I ever experience another point in my life where the best thing I can do for my country is stay inside and sleep?

3:00 p.m. — Exercise video with my mom. We signed up for one of those free thirty-day trials from DailyBurn, and are having a little too much fun with the dancing videos. But hey, whatever it takes to stay active.

4:00 p.m. — Watch the daily AP Comparative Government review on Youtube. The College Board is providing these reviews free of charge to help students prepare for this year’s modified Advanced Placement exams, which is nice.

5:30 p.m. — Supper with the family.

6:00 p.m. — Work on scholarship applications. Most of them are due this week, and I expertly procrastinated on them all.

7:00 p.m. — French homework. I’ve been taking French online through the University of Nebraska High School, and I’ve definitely been procrastinating on this class, too. I think now is a great time to focus on learning a new language.

8:00 p.m. — Write this article for the 20 Below page. After this, I will be headed to bed. Tomorrow, I have to get up early to go to work at my manufacturing job that I am working to pay for college. Although there are a lot of uncertainties right now, I am positive that whenever I start college, it’s going to feel extra sweet.

Tags

In other news

Unfortunately no lounging around

Even for those who live under a rock, I think it’s safe to say that every person in America, and around the globe has been affected by COVID-19. Students are out of school, businesses have been forced to close their doors, and employees have lost their jobs. Since school has been temporarily…

A guide on how to survive social distancing

I think every American would say that the Covid-19 ruined their plans and they aren’t okay with it. As one of those people Covid-19 ended my speech season earlier than expected and I probably won’t get to go to junior prom … I mean I didn’t want to go anyway. When Covid-19 got bad my family …

Learning new things in quarantine

It is currently day nine, of unknown, of being quarantined in my home with my family. It has been fun, frustrating, and boring. While the school is assigning us online classes, I still find myself with a lot of free time. I have been running, cleaning, cooking and reading. The only way to de…

Keeping busy

Throughout the time I’ve been at home, I’ve kept myself busy with various activities. These include things that I maybe hadn’t had time to spend very much time on in the past. I enjoy passing the time with things like playing my guitar, baking, going on walks, and playing games with my sibli…

A day in the life in quarantine

Many kids my age are suffering from boredom right now. While I miss my friends, my mildly-introverted self is actually kind of enjoying this break from the rest of the world, and I’ve been able to focus on a lot of things I haven’t had time for lately. Here’s a breakdown of what I did today,…

More time cooking

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, almost all of our lives have been disrupted in one way or another. The disruption, in my situation, is not being able to attend high school and participate in extracurriculars. Although this is a large change in my schedule, I am doing the best I can to …