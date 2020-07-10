A class destined for the history books

Yearbooks track the highlights of classes of students throughout high school, but what about after they graduate?
Is there some organized system of tracking, in one place, the post-high-school lives of an entire graduated class?
No … and yes.
No in general. But yes for the Class of 1979 from Rock County High School (RCHS).
Deb Nolles of Bassett graduated from RCHS in 1979 and has since been filling albums — the old-fashioned photo albums with the plastic-covered sticky pages — with newspaper clippings from the Rock County Leader (the town newspaper) that feature Deb’s classmates since they graduated.
My husband was one of those classmates, so I happened to see these albums at a reunion. Deb brings them to each reunion, but as my husband and I are not faithful reunion-goers (for which Deb gently chided me), I have only known of their existence since the 40th reunion last summer.
I was amazed when I opened one up and saw my engagement and wedding photos from the Leader and then saw the engagement and wedding photos of other class members, as well as other Leader clippings of importance about those classmates — a documentation of the class that spanned 40 years.
Technically, the documentation began when Deb was still a senior and she started clipping bios of her classmates from the local paper and putting them in an album.
It wasn’t really a calculated project. She just started clipping for herself and became an accidental historian of sorts. “Somebody’s got to do it,” she said, “and it might as well be me.”
After high school, the project was equally unplanned. It just evolved: Deb started clipping Leader announcements and articles about her fellow graduates — no small feat as she graduated in a class of 46 — as well as an “honorary” ’79er.
In addition to clippings covering engagements and weddings, the albums also contain birth announcements and obituaries of classmates’ parents.
Furthermore, there were several members of the class who did military stints, and those are documented as well. “I’m really proud of those guys,” Deb said.
And although her former classmates might prefer otherwise, Deb also salvages court news. “They better not get picked up for speeding,” she said with a laugh, or that will be documented forever in her albums. She figured that because she documented everything else, she “might as well do that, too,” she said.
Although she does save clippings about herself, there are no court news clippings about her in the albums because she has never been featured in that section of the paper, she said.
What Deb finds most interesting, though, is not anything in the court news but rather “how we have all changed” over the years, she said. Some people have become heavy and some thin, and “some of us are getting more wrinkles,” she noted — although she declined to say who those “some people” are.
She also finds it interesting how much her classmates’ children look like their parents.
Currently, there are three albums, but as the project is ongoing — she’s already talking about clipping news about her classmates’ children’s children — I imagine that the collection will expand by the time the 50th or 60th reunion rolls around.
In fact, she noted that she will probably be clipping until she dies, which is “years down the line, I’m hoping,” she laughed. Eventually, the books will probably be donated to the historical society.
Until then, she’ll keep clipping. After all, the 50th reunion is only nine years away, she noted. Naturally, she’ll bring the updated albums.
“Bring it, and they will come,” she quipped.
