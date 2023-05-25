The library is celebrating a special anniversary this May. Five years ago, the Norfolk Public Library opened the doors on its newly renovated and expanded facility. The project was funded by a voter-approved, temporary sales tax increase that was in effect from April 2015 to March 2018. However, community interest in supporting a growing library for a growing city has been around since the early 1900s.
The beginnings of a public library in Norfolk began with the Norfolk Women's Club, which organized a library to meet the learning needs of its own members. The women's club members donated their own books to get started, and the fire department — which had received a donation of books from a local club a few years prior — contributed its collection to the new library as well. The Norfolk Public Library officially opened on July 7, 1906, with a collection of 400 books. At the time, the library was located in a small room on the northwest corner of Fourth Street and Norfolk Avenue.
It wasn't long before the community felt there was a need for more space and more funding to support a library for the growing town. In 1908, the city council approved a measure to provide the library with $300. Later that same year, the city applied for and received a $10,000 grant from industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie to construct a new library building. The grant required that the city provide a 10% match, or $1,000, each year to maintain and run the library. The first Norfolk Public Library building opened in 1911 at 803 W. Norfolk Ave.
The original building included a lecture hall in the basement, but as the library began to run out of room, the basement was converted into the children's room in 1945. During the 1960s and 1970s, the library continued to grow alongside the community. The Norfolk Public Library was a regional resource library and served as the interlibrary loan and reference center for 12 Northeast Nebraska counties. By the early 1970s, the library's collection and services were uncomfortably crowded in the 5,300 square feet of the building.
Wishes for a new library were growing in the community, and to facilitate planning for a new building, the Norfolk Library Foundation, a nonprofit organization, was established in 1972. After years of study and planning, a bond issue for a new library building went to the ballot in November 1975. The bond issue was passed by voters with a three-to-one ratio and the new 22,000-square-foot building at 308 W. Prospect Ave. opened on July 11, 1977.
Nearly 40 years later, technology and the internet had changed how people used the public library.
To the surprise of many, the rise of the internet did not diminish use of the public library. Instead, pushed by population growth, the need for access to technology and the need for traditional library services, use of the public library continued to increase. Community members supported the temporary tax increase to fund the renovation and expansion of the building in November 2014, and the "new" library opened on May 29, 2018.
The library will be hosting special events in early June to help celebrate this milestone in the library's history. We hope many join the festivities and that all know how thankful we are for our community of readers, writers, learners and curious minds of all kinds.