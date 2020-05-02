One way Northeast Nebraskans are dealing with directed health measures is by taking a spin at cycling.
Cleveland Bike and Sport in Norfolk has seen a massive rise in the number of bicycles sold and served in April, said Nic Meyer, the store’s manager and co-owner.
Compared with last April, there has been a 50% increase in the number of bikes repaired, Meyer said, and sales of new bikes have more than doubled.
“Business overall has been very busy this month,” Meyer said. “Normally for us, once the weather starts to get nice is kind of when our business picks up in the spring, so that kind of started off normally. When we saw the big influx of sales and bike repair was when a lot of people started working from home and school basically was ended. That’s when we really started to see a surge in business down here.”
The rise in bike sales and increased interest in cycling is not unique to the area, though, Meyer said.
“Talking with our suppliers, it sounds like a large majority of bike shops are kind of dealing with the same thing we are, where there’s just a huge increase in the interest in cycling, and people our digging bikes out that they haven’t used in a few years,” he said.
In Meyer’s mind, there is little doubt that the coronavirus is the cause of the surge of interest in cycling, he said.
“With restaurants and a lot of other entertainment venues kind of shut down, it’s limited people on what they can get out and do, so obviously being outside and being active is one of the few things that’s still open,” Meyer said.
Meyer hopes the enthusiasm for cycling outlasts the COVID-19 virus, though, he said. Ideally, the new cyclists and the old ones who have rediscovered the sport will continue to ride after social distancing is no longer necessary.
Meyer said he’s seen the interest in biking take hold in people of all ages.
“We’ve pretty much seen all age groups,” he said. “We’ve even had people come in that are maybe teens and have never even ridden a bike and are now interested in it.”
Cycling offers a good way to exercise and it also has a lower impact on joints than walking or running, making it ideal for people with joint pain, Meyer said.
Biking also may help expand one’s boundaries during a time of social distancing and isolation, Meyer said.
“As a cyclist myself, bikes can take you more places in a sense than just walking or running, just based on the amount of distance you can cover on a bike for the same amount of effort,” he said. “It gets you out and it opens up the area of your exploration a little bit. You just get to see places that you may not see if you were just going to go for a walk or a run.”
There is a downside to the rise in bike sales, Meyer said.
“One of the drawbacks that we’re seeing to all this interest in cycling is that a lot of the suppliers are not able to keep up with the demand right now,” he said. “So, there’s getting to be an increased wait on us being able to order bikes in.”
Bike companies have already released the 2021 models, when they usually would have come out in the fall, because many of the 2020 models have already sold out, Meyer said.
“It has been a challenge throughout the entire bike industry, just from a shop level all the way up to manufacturer level,” Meyer said.
Meyer said he recommends anyone who might be interested in cycling to start looking for a bike now.
There are several popular biking locations in the area, Meyer said.
The most popular is probably the Cowboy Trail, Meyer said, followed by the trails across Norfolk, although some were damaged in last spring’s flooding.
There is also a mountain bike trail at the Maskenthine Lake Recreation Area near Stanton, Meyer said.