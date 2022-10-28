Ben Bohn didn’t know what to expect in his first year as the Norfolk freshman football coach.
It’s enough having to prepare for your first season as the boys varsity basketball coach. With that to plan for, the freshman football job was what fit into his schedule without overwhelming him.
“I knew that being a freshman coach was a little less time commitment and it would let me be with the basketball guys a little bit more,” he said.
What transpired was a historic season that, along with the performances of the other Norfolk High teams, has sparked a lot of hope on Riverside Boulevard.
Norfolk’s freshmen went 9-0 for the first time since 2013. Eight of those wins, one of which included a 21-0 win over Omaha Westside, came by 21 points or more.
Their closest game? A 44-42 win over Pierce’s junior varsity team.
“It was just fun to see the guys play a really good team and come out on top,” Bohn said of that game.
The freshmen’s success came in large part from athleticism. It starts with a pair of receivers over 6 feet tall in Braylon Owens and Drew Streich. They catch their passes from quarterback Cole Signor while Cohen Skiff handles the running back duties.
The group is one with “a ton of speed,” as coach Bohn put it.
“We had pretty good size,” Bohn said. “Our athleticism and size really gave us an advantage in every game we played.”
A COUPLE OF levels up, the varsity team made some history of its own.
The 2022 season was the second under coach Chris Koozer. The maroon and white went from 1-7 in 2020 to 3-6 in 2021, his first year. Norfolk then brought back a handful of players who were big contributors as sophomores and juniors.
They were big pieces to a season that was an even bigger jump than the year prior.
It started with a 38-7 rout over Maroon Cup rival Columbus, then a 42-0 win over Bellevue East. Following a snag where they lost two of three, the Panthers bounced back with two straight wins against Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln North Star.
The latter secured Norfolk’s first winning season since 2016, when the Panthers went 6-4 and reached the first round of the Class A playoffs.
Consecutive losses to North Platte and Kearney took Norfolk out of the playoff picture, but big changes were apparent.
The quick turnaround came largely thanks to the 14 seniors who, because of their leadership and desire to win, made his and the staff’s job a whole lot easier.
“Jackson Bos and Kayden Kettler and Kaden Ternus, Payson Owen, I could just go on and on,” he said. “The other coaches didn’t have to do much just because it was important to those kids to do well and so it started with them and they were a pivotal part to the whole thing.”
Many of them more than backed that up on the scoresheet. Ternus threw for 1,270 yards, good for 10th best in Class A. Jacob Licking made eight field goals, second most in Class A.
WITH EVERY team in the program, buying in was a big part of their season. Not just from the players, but from their parents as well.
“Everything from going to camp to 7-on-7 to weight room attendance,” Koozer said. “All those pieces help to translate into wins on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.”
It helps to have numbers going up, especially at the freshman level, which had between 35 and 40 players. It will be pivotal for as many of them to come out as possible next year. After all, there will be plenty of chances for them to see the field.
“Some of those kids that were successful this year and scored a lot of the points,” Koozer said, “we’re going to have reserve games and JV games and varsity games, so all of those kids will be able to find more playing time as they get later in their careers so it’s important that they do come back out.”
Many of those competing for a spot will be in the third year of Koozer’s system, allowing them to be more familiar with the ins and outs of the offense, defense and special teams units. That time is something that junior varsity coach Brian Disch felt played a big role in their success this year, along with the chances to play.
“It gave kids opportunities that maybe didn’t start offensively on the varsity, but maybe started defensively,” Disch said. “Some of those kids got opportunities to play on both sides of the ball to continue to develop their skills.”
With year three on the horizon, Koozer wants more Norfolk High students to see football as a sport worth going out for.
“We’ve talked with the kids in the past and some of the kids say they were almost made fun of for being a football kid here,” he said. “I don’t want that to ever be an issue.
“I want kids to see Norfolk football as a successful thing and something they want to be a part of and they want to wear the gear and represent the maroon and white of Norfolk High.”
Koozer doesn’t want 2022’s finish to be something worth settling for. For that to be the case, the Panthers will need to consistently bring in a large number of players at all levels.
“We’re the first team out, and we want to make sure that doesn’t happen anymore,” Koozer said. “I want to make sure that we have a lot of numbers because numbers are a big thing in football.
“If we can get 130 kids out for the football program, that’d be an awesome thing.”