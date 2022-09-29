PIERCE — A Tilden man could face up to a year in jail after pleading guilty to a domestic abuse protection order violation on Wednesday.
In exchange for the guilty plea of Denis Kerkman, 89, the Pierce County Attorney’s Office dismissed a second charge of violation of a protection order and withdrew a motion for Kerkman’s bond to be forfeited.
On April 20, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence north of Tilden in southwestern Pierce County, according to an affidavit. A woman had reported that she was working at the residence when Kerkman, against whom the woman has a protection order, arrived and tried to talk to her.
Kerkman, who was on the property when a sheriff’s deputy arrived, said he was trying to tell the victim about a headlight on her vehicle.
A witness said that when he arrived at the house, Kerkman was standing between the victim and her vehicle and was trying to “block her in.” Kerkman was arrested and then posted 10% of $1,500 bond the next day.
Kerkman found himself in trouble again on June 15. The sheriff’s office was dispatched to the same location as the initial protection order violation after a man reported that Kerkman was at the residence but recently had left. The victim was at the home at the time.
The witness said he had taken a video of part of an altercation between Kerkman and the victim. Kerkman had grabbed the victim by the arm and tried pulling her toward a shed on the property, the witness said.
Kerkman was arrested on a subsequent warrant about a week after the second violation. County Judge Ross Stoffer increased Kerkman’s bond to $20,000, which Kerkman posted on June 26.
The Tilden man had been scheduled to appear before Stoffer again in Pierce County on Aug. 10, but he was arrested the day before in Antelope County on suspicion of violating the same protection order for a third time.
On Aug. 9, the Neligh Police Department was dispatched to the victim’s address after the victim said Kerkman had parked outside her residence and started talking to her while she was in the parking lot. Kerkman, according to the victim, made comments about “this situation not ending well.”
Kerkman was later located by police at his Tilden residence and taken into custody.
According to court documents, a Boone County district judge signed a domestic abuse protection order on April 13 that had been sought by the victim against Kerkman. The victim pursued the order as the result of physical and mental abuse she said she suffered at the hands of Kerkman over a five-year period.
The protection order petition states that Kerkman would shove the victim to the floor, choke her and not let her use the phone to call for help. The petition also says that Kerkman would take the victim’s vehicle keys and would not let her out of the house.
The protection order is in place for a year, at which time the victim could seek a renewed order.
Kerkman had been held at the Antelope County Jail since his Aug. 9 arrest. He appeared before Stoffer on Tuesday alongside Kate Jorgensen, Pierce County public defender.
After Kerkman pleaded guilty to one count of violating a protection order, Jorgensen asked Stoffer to eliminate Kerkman’s additional bond that had been set by Stoffer at $25,000.
Asked if he had a position on Kerkman’s bond, Pierce County Attorney Ted Lohrberg said he didn’t want Kerkman to be in jail more than anyone else, but he also doesn’t want Kerkman to violate his protection order again.
“He’s been convicted of one (protection order violation), and he’s violated the same protection order, at least allegedly, twice since then,” Lohrberg said. “I don’t know what the magic thing to do is to get him to stop doing that, but he needs to leave her alone.”
Stoffer asked Kerkman what it would take to get him to stop violating the law. Kerkman said the judge would have to take his word.
The judge reduced Kerkman’s bond to $10,000, with 10% required for release. Kerkman still had to post 10% of $5,000 bond in Antelope County to be released from jail.
“If you continue to violate the protection order, you’ll lose all of that money,” Stoffer said. “You’ve got that break right now that Mr. Lohrberg has withdrawn his motion to forfeit the bond. I don’t think he’ll be in that good of a mood to do that again if you continue to violate the protection order.
“And also, now that you’ve pled guilty to one of the offenses, (another violation) would show me that I may have to give you the maximum penalty of a year in jail if you’re not going to listen and follow these protection orders.”
Stoffer then ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled Kerkman’s sentencing for Wednesday, Nov. 23. Kerkman’s next hearing in Antelope County is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 5.