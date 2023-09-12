NIOBRARA — In true form, Bill Mimick kept coaching.
Despite the intense pain, despite having to stand apart from the team on the sideline, he kept coaching the Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs until the end.
Then he allowed himself to be taken care of.
The 76-year-old suffered a broken right leg in the first quarter of the Bulldogs’ game at Niobrara/Verdigre on Aug. 25 that will keep him off the field for the foreseeable future.
But in even truer Mimick form, he has made sure his players will continue to get their soda pop after the game, a tradition he started many years ago after he was given a pop after a game as a player and remembered how sweet that tasted.
He is now at his farmhouse between Bellwood and David City recuperating.
“My leg’s broken, cartilage and everything, but we’ll be all right,” he said from his home.
“They were coming over to make a tackle, and I kept watching, and they were getting closer and closer, and I thought I better get out of the way, but I didn’t,” he said. “That’s happened before. About two years ago up at Lutheran High, I got rolled, and one year at Osmond, and then the Nebraska-Oklahoma Eight-Man All-Star game, I got hit over there, too. I just have a habit of getting in the way.”
Despite the pain, Mimick stayed with his team.
“I stayed on the sidelines, and instead of going out on the field (during timeouts), the kids came over,” he said. “It happened the first quarter, and I just stayed there the whole game, I couldn’t even go to huddle at halftime it was so painful. It’s just one of those things that happened, and that’s it.”
Mimick didn’t suspect a broken leg, he thought he was just banged up, similar to what had happened in the past.
After the game, Verdigre brought a Gator onto the field to haul Mimick to the school. From there a trainer drove him back to Lindsay.
Coaches Brandon Kirby and James Droescher carried him into his house in Lindsay.
“Andy Bishop (Holy Family principal) called and said I should go to a doctor, but I said it’ll be all right in the morning, but it wasn’t all right in the morning. He came over at 7 and took me over to Albion (Boone County Health Center), and they took X-rays, and said it was broken, and he (Bishop) and Brett Adkins drove me to Omaha (to UNMC),” Mimick said.
At Nebraska Medicine, he was told he had a lot of arthritis in the knee, so he is now facing knee replacement surgery in six to eight months.
Surgery on his broken leg was Aug. 28, and he was sent home Sept. 1, where his children — daughters Lisa Lechtenberg and Amy and sons, Jeff and Todd and their families — are taking turns staying with him during recovery.
Mimick will be on the farm three to six weeks, and therapy, which started at Nebraska Medicine, will continue at home.
He now has a matching pair of legs and knees. He tore up his left knee playing football at Wayne State College and had to have it surgically repaired.
Mimick isn’t feeling sorry for himself, though, he’s thinking about others.
“I sent the kids a note and wished them the best of the year and told them they were in good hands with coach Kirby and coach Droescher, and at the end I said I didn’t know what was going to happen to their pop, but coach Kirby said he’d get them their pop.
“I don’t feel sorry for myself,” he said. “I got to play in the Shrine Bowl out of high school, and we went to the Shriners Hospital, and those are the kids who are really suffering. I always try and make a donation there. Those are the ones who are really hurting, this is just a setback.”