Seventy-five years ago today, the guns in Europe fell silent.
After five years of war that left around 105,000 dead and another 450,000 wounded, the Allies claimed victory over Germany.
By then, Hitler had committed suicide; his military was in shambles, as was his country that had been subjected to Allied bombs and finally invasion.
On May 8, 1945, millions of people around the world breathed a sigh of relief when President Harry Truman and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill proclaimed complete victory in Europe. Germany’s “unconditional capitulation” to the Western Allies and Russia was signed at 2:41 a.m., in France.
Yes, people could breathe a sigh of relief, but it was too early to celebrate. After all, the Japanese had yet to be conquered. They would fight on for another three months until Hiroshima and Nagasaki were destroyed by atomic bombs. The Japanese officially surrendered on Sept. 2, 1945.
So on May 8, 1945, Northeast Nebraskans joined people around the world in for services of thanksgiving.
“Our job is but half done,” said Norfolk Mayor A. W. Breyer at one of the community services. “This is not a time for indiscriminate celebration. It is, rather, a time for humble thanksgiving, meditation and for re-dedication to the unfinished task at hand.”
President Truman shared the same words in his message to the nation.
“Our victory is only half over. The west is free, but the east is still in bondage to the treacherous tyranny of the Japanese,” Truman said. “When the last Japanese division has surrendered unconditionally, then only will our fighting job be done.”
Truman also proclaimed the following Sunday, which was Mother’s Day, a National Day of Prayer.
In closing, he remembered the millions of people who died during the conflict.
“Let us not forget ... the sorrow and the heartbreak which today abides in the homes of so many of our neighbors ... whose most priceless possession has been rendered as a sacrifice to redeem our liberty,” he said.
He also recognized the efforts of President Franklin Roosevelt, who led the nation through the Depression and most of the war before dying on April 15, 1945, three weeks before the war in Europe ended.
“I only wish Franklin D. Roosevelt had lived to witness this day,” he said.