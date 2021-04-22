Dr. Don “Theo” and Anita Theophilus took their old family car out for a spin for the first time in years on Monday.
That’s when the former Norfolkans picked up their 1969 Mustang Mach I from Marr’s Body Shop, where it had spent the past 2½ years undergoing a complete “nuts and bolts restoration.”
“It never looked this good,” Anita Theophilus said upon seeing the finished product while the gleaming paint and pristine interior kept her husband nearly speechless.
The project was the result of many months of labor-intensive work by body shop owner Jim Marr and members of his crew. It was only the second complete restoration project he’s undertaken, and Marr said it would be his last.
“We do late-model collision repair,” Marr said of his business. “We do a restoration about one a year for roughly 40 years. This was one of the most intense.”
The car landed under Marr’s care in August 2018. Before that, it had spent years in storage, where it had been placed by Don and Anita many years earlier.
They had purchased the Mustang brand new in 1969. It replaced the 1963 Plymouth Valiant that Don had been driving, which he said was “loaded with options” — a heater and an AM radio.
“In 1969, I saw a flyer for this color of this car,” Don said. “I just loved the shape of it.”
The couple married in June 1969 and took the car on their honeymoon to Colorado. A few short months later, Don left the car in Anita’s care as he served in the military for 15 months in Korea.
“I got the pleasure of having the first dent,” Anita said in a sheepish voice.
The dent was not the result of anyone’s driving error. Anita said she was teaching in the Lincoln area when a small tree fell on part of the passenger side. When Marr took the car for its restoration, he had asked how many dents he should look for.
“Whoever fixed it must’ve done a darn good job,” Marr said.
The only other mishap with the car occurred when a small engine fire caught under the hood shortly after they purchased it, but the incident didn’t cause a lot of damage, Don said.
The Theophiluses drove the car until the need for an automobile better suited to fit their then-growing family arose. They then made the decision to put it in storage, where it remained until 2018.
“The youngest has a memory of sitting in the back seat with a cowboy hat on,” Don said.
With a smile, Anita added, “We’d come down and visit it.”
The Theophiluses said they had intended to have the car restored, but the project always seemed to sit at the bottom of their to-do list. About five years ago, they moved to Omaha, where two of their three grown sons live. (The third son lives in Michigan.)
“I finally got with him and said, ‘If you want me to restore your car, we better get with the program because I’m going to retire and you’re going to die,’ ” Marr said with a smile.
Anita said they both agreed it was time to get the project started: “I said, ‘You know what? Let’s just do it? Why have we hung onto it for this long if we weren’t going to do it?’ ”
Marr said he kept the couple in the loop about what was happening. as he restored the car “upside-down, inside out, stripped it and gutted it.”
“It was my responsibility to get the interior done and my responsibility to get the motor done. I personally did a lot of the work on this car. Nick, my son, painted it. I had a technician working for me who did a lot of the metal work. ... We pulled the motor out and overhauled the motor,” Marr said.
In total, there were 708.5 man hours spent on the project. While it was time-intensive, Marr said he wouldn’t consider it a challenge because the project involved the kind of work he’s accustomed to performing.
“The most challenging thing is to get everything to function again like it’s supposed to,” he said.
Marr said he is breathing a sigh of relief now that the project is done. His excitement could be felt Monday as he explained care instructions to the couple when they arrived to pick up the car.
The Theophiluses expressed their overwhelming satisfaction with the finished product, as well.
“I do want to drive it. I don’t want to let it sit around,” Don said. “It’s beautiful.”