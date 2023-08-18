Nearly 30 years have passed since a man from Aurora, Colorado, found a random roll of film while visiting Cherry Creek Park in the Denver area.
He kept it in his car for months before finally deciding to have it developed. The photos, he discovered, had been taken during the 1993 World Youth Day, an event that serves as a global gathering where young people deepen their faith, experience the universality of the Catholic Church and commit their lives to Christ alongside hundreds of thousands of like-minded peers. That year the gathering had taken place in Denver and participants had made a pilgrimage to Cherry Creek Park for Mass with then-Pope John Paul II.
Unsure of what to do with the developed photos, the man was passing by Spirit of Christ Catholic Church in Arvada, Colorado — about a 45-minute drive away from the where the event took place — and decided to stop by the parish office. There, he met Janette Feijoo, who worked as the liturgical director of the church and had been a sponsor for a group of youths at the event.
As it turned out, the photos developed by the random stranger were of the group Feijoo had co-sponsored for the event.
“We had lost a film, and it was returned by a total stranger, who randomly stopped at a Catholic church he was passing. A small miracle in our eyes,” said Elizabeth Funk-Breay, a sister of Feijoo who also was living in Colorado at the time and co-sponsored the group.
Funk-Breay and her husband, Ed Breay, now live in Battle Creek. Last weekend, the couple — along with Janette and Julio Feijoo, who still live in Colorado — gathered at the Breay home with others from their 1993 World Youth Day group to mark the 30th anniversary of the event. The “miracle pictures” are just one of the topics that came up among them.
Funk-Breay and Feijoo are natives of Northeast Nebraska, having grown up as part of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in rural Clearwater. They later moved to Broomfield, Colorado, where they were living when they sponsored a group of youths for the 1993 World Youth Day event.
The couples opened their homes to a group that the Rev. Richard Reiser had brought from Pope John Central Catholic High School in Elgin and rural St. John’s Deloit/Clearwater. Beth Schueth, Mary Alice Dwyer and Ron and Angela Funk were also sponsors and traveled from Nebraska with the group. In addition, the Rev. James Kramper traveled to the event with a group from the Lindsay area.
“The event really touched and impacted our lives,” Funk-Breay said. “We gathered to reminisce, share experiences of the weekend, and what it meant to be a part of this inspiring event.”
The reunion took place at the Breays’ residence on Aug. 12 — 30 years to the day of the World Youth Day kickoff in 1993. People traveled from Kansas City, Denver, Omaha, Lincoln, Willis, Clearwater, Elgin, Bartlett and Humphrey to attend the reunion, which included a lunch, a prayer by Reiser, Mass with Kramper, dinner and a lot of time for reflection, sharing and reminiscing.
Funk-Breay said the event 30 years ago included a two-day pilgrimage to Cherry Creek Park, where they participated in Mass celebrated by then-Pope John Paul II.
“It was a long and hot journey, but thousands of people made it, despite the heat,” she said.
After “very long days” at World Youth Day, the group would come back for debriefing and to have a small prayer service. Reiser’s prayer service at the reunion mirrored the services the group had back in 1993.
Funk-Breay said those attending the reunion also reminisced about how the theme song for the weekend was “We Are One Body,” and the participants never tired of hearing it because it was such a beautiful song.
“People were there from all parts of the world,” Funk-Breay said of 1993 World Youth Day. “It was a beautiful feeling that we are all one in Christ.”