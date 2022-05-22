For 30 years, Johnny Carson delighted audiences with his humorous jabs at politicians, his offbeat look at national and world events and a long list of quirky — and not so quirky — guests.
And for 30 years, many fans of the “Tonight Show” have wished Carson could somehow be resurrected and take up his former post — which is why people feed their nostalgia by watching their favorite shows on DVD and other formats.
“He had the ability to relate to anybody. From the president of the United States to a potato chip collector, he made them all at feel at ease and welcome,” said Jeff Sotzing of California, Carson’s nephew who worked as a producer on the show and now oversees Carson Entertainment.
Most Norfolkans agree.
“His humor was totally different (from what much comedy is today),” said Ron Stauffer of Norfolk. “He didn’t degrade anyone. Instead, he made jokes about himself … which is why he’s still popular.”
Carson and his family moved to Norfolk in 1933, when Carson was 8 years old. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1943, after which he joined the Naval Air Corps and was commissioned an ensign, serving during World War II. He once said the high point of his military career was performing a magic trick for James V. Forrestal, U.S. secretary of the Navy.
Carson began perfecting his magic tricks when he was a child, often performing for civic and school groups in Northeast Nebraska. He also was known for his antics — including spiking the school ventilation system with a foul-smelling hydrogen sulfide, which caused classes to be canceled, typing the principal’s name on school assembly forms so he could perform magic tricks at the assembly and collecting scrap metal for use during the war that people didn’t necessarily want to donate.
After his Navy service, Carson graduated from the University of Nebraska, worked for an Omaha radio station and eventually made his way to California. In 1962, he was named host of NBC’s “Tonight Show,” where he stayed for the next 30 years. He retired on May 22, 1992.
The mood on the set of the show that night was “surreal,” Sotzing said.
“As we neared the final show … there was such excitement and fear that after 30 years the show was actually going to end. The ovation that Johnny received from the audience grew stronger and longer each night,” he said. “If you watch the last few shows, you can hear Johnny reacting to the adulation when he is waiting for the applause to stop and he says, ‘I can’t take much more of this.’ ”
One of Sotzing’s fondest memories of that night is “watching Johnny tear up as he tells America goodbye.”
In Norfolk, several hundred people gathered to watch the show at a party at the Kensington Hotel. Norfolk’s Jeffrey Steffen was there.
“Johnny’s all I ever knew,” Steffen said. In fact, Johnny took over as host of the “Tonight Show” the year Steffen was born and retired shortly after Steffen turned 30. Steffen said he remembers talking his parents into letting him stay up late enough to watch Carson’s monologue.
“Everyone watched Johnny before they went to bed,” he said.
The party at the Kensington included a showing of “Looking For Love,” a movie in which Carson had a cameo spot. When Carson’s last “Tonight Show” started, “it got quiet in the room, and that’s when it hit everyone (that Carson was leaving.),” Steffen said. “It was sort of like someone was dying.”
During Carson’s 30 years on the show, he hosted an estimated 22,000 guests, including entertainers, politicians, animal trainers and people whose names weren’t known outside of Norfolk, such as Faye Gordon, one of Carson’s teachers. Carson delighted audiences by appearing as a number of comical characters, including Carnac the Magnificent, Floyd R. Turbo, Aunt Blabby and more.
And he did everything with such ease.
“Doing a live show five nights a week is about as exciting as it gets. Johnny’s ability to make the job look really easy to do when it is actually really hard to do was amazing. It was important to him to make the guests look good, and they loved that about him,” Sotzing said.
Despite his fame, Carson never forgot his hometown, said Stauffer, who has been involved in a variety of community organizations and fundraising efforts. In fact, Carson has donated millions of dollars to Norfolk institutions, including the Carson Cancer Center at Faith Regional Health Services, the Johnny Carson Theatre at Norfolk High School, the Elkhorn Valley Museum and many more.
He also visited several times and spent a week here in 1982 filming his TV special called “Johnny Goes Home.” And in 2001, he donated his Emmy Awards and a plethora of other memorabilia to the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk, many of which are included in an exhibit there.
Even though Carson died in 2005, his memory lives on in so many ways.
“You know, he really liked Norfolk,” Stauffer said.
And Norfolk — and the world — really liked him.