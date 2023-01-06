The key to New Year’s resolutions, we are told, is to choose reasonable, attainable goals.
I don’t think that my resolution this year meets those requirements, which is why I haven’t resolved to do it earlier, but I feel compelled to try nonetheless because the situation is getting worse and worse — and I’m afraid if I don’t do something about it this year, it will never get done.
So, here it is: I resolve to take all of the photos currently residing in “The Box” or in digital form on the computer and either put them in albums or make them into photo books on a website like Shutterfly.
My dad’s organizational method for photos was a box and envelopes from the developer. Back in the day, you would send a roll of film to be developed, and the photos would come back in an envelope. My dad then would toss those envelopes into a big box; there were no albums to look through. I won’t say that we never looked at those pictures again, but they were, for all intents and purposes, a loss.
When I got married, I vowed to do better. For many years, I did. I put photos into albums — the ones with those sticky pages that undoubtedly make historians cringe — with hand-printed captions under the pictures.
And when the kids came along, I ordered extra sets of photos so that I could create our albums as well as albums for each of the kids. And we would often get out the albums for an evening’s entertainment.
At some point, though, the days became incredibly, barely manageably busy, and picture organization took a back seat to the rest of life. So, like my dad, I have “The Box.” And then, somewhere along the line, digital photography became a thing, and I have photos stored on my computer. Does anybody look at any of these? Of course not.
Photo organization has not been an official resolution of mine in the past, but it has been a goal. However, work toward that goal has been haphazard at best.
A few days ago, with my new resolution in mind, I logged onto my Shutterfly account to finish a photo book of speech activity from my kids’ high school years. I am embarrassed to admit that, according to the Shutterfly website, I began the project in November — of 2020!
In any event, you, dear readers, are my insurance policy. If I share my resolution with you, I will feel more inspired (guilt-ridden?) to stick with the plan.
So, I am almost finished with the speech photo book and then will begin on photo books of trips taken over the past (insert an embarrassingly large number here) years.
Of course, I have no idea if the next generations will care that I have bothered with this project. But I do think they will because I predict that in the future, there will be a dearth of photos from the past. Sure, millions of photos are currently residing on people’s phones and computers, but once that technology becomes extinct, so will the photos. After all, how many people do you know who actually have done something with the pictures on their phone? I’m sure even the mathematically impaired can count that high (or, technically, low).
Wish me luck in staying the course on this resolution. And I wish you luck in staying the course on whatever resolution you have chosen for 2023. Happy New Year!
