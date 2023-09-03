If you opened a pack of mythical Northeast and North Central Nebraska high school volleyball trading cards and got a complete set of this year’s Super Six, you would find plenty of impressive career statistics to fill up the back side.
Five seniors and one junior have already amassed eye-opening numbers with more additions to come.
And with a strong focus on leadership skills, the numbers only start to indicate what sort of impact these players will have on their teams this season.
Let’s take a peek at that half dozen who make up the 2023 edition of the annual Daily News Super Six.
CHLOE HANEL is a regular member of the Super Six, making her third appearance during her standout career at Clarkson/Leigh.
She has 1,241 career kills after averaging 5.7 kills per set during her junior year. She also has 62 solo and 179 assisted blocks, 851 digs and 817 serves received with only 20 errors.
Now, she’s ready to cap things off as a senior with the Patriots.
"It came so fast,” Hanel said about her senior year. “I remember being a freshman and building up that confidence, and now I'm a senior and trying to help the younger kids build that confidence as well. It's fun to experience that and try to tell them that confidence is the biggest factor."
The 5-foot-11 middle hitter hopes to build on that confidence as the season progresses.
"We want to make it past first round at state, and we want to make a run. We want to keep improving throughout the whole year. I think that's the biggest thing."
Clarkson/Leigh has qualified for the state tournament in each of Hanel’s first three seasons, part of a stretch of four consecutive appearances. Having that consistent success as a team had built a confident squad for this year, especially after last year when Hanel and the juniors had to step into bigger leadership roles with only one senior on the team.
“I think making it to state the past few years has built that confidence,” she said. “I think the players are going to use that to build up and that will help us with our run.”
The three-sport standout looks to focus on volleyball after she graduates.
“I’m very passionate about volleyball,” Hanel said. “In youth, I always loved it, but in junior high I started to build that confidence. As a freshman, I started, and that confidence just grows and grows, especially with good senior leaders.”
After consistently being one of the best players in the area during her high school career, college volleyball will be a new world for Hanel.
“I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” she said. “It’ll be a whole new thing, and it’ll be a new chapter to start all over and make all these new friends and play this game of volleyball.”
ISABEL HASS got to enjoy a different view of the volleyball court over the summer.
The 5-foot-4 libero for Guardian Angels Central Catholic got to experience life as an outside hitter.
“We had kind of a crazy summer switching people around and seeing what best fits,” Hass said. “Most of it, I was playing outside. I’ll be playing libero during the season, but I’ve definitely taken a lot more aggressive hitting role on the team whether it’s been from back row or playing outside.”
Hass said she feels that experience should help her throughout her senior season.
“It helps me know other people’s positions and lets me be ready for anything,” Hass said. “Playing outside is definitely a challenge, and you have to be really athletic to play it. I was excited to play the positions, but it definitely made me more thankful that I am a libero and now I can focus on my specialty.”
Her specialty has allowed her to collect 1,538 career digs and 1,579 serves received.
“It’s one of my favorite parts of the game, getting to dig and being able to read the opponents to try to set my team up for hopefully the best chance of scoring,” Hass said. “Getting to hear my coaches, teammates and the crowd is what makes me love the sport so much.”
She expects experience to be a big strength this season for GACC.
“I’ve grown up playing with these girls since I’ve been in kindergarten, so the chemistry we have, the bond and the love of the sport is special,” Hass said. “Every single girl you see out on the court loves the sport. It’s one of the things I am grateful to God for, being able to play with these girls.”
MYA HEDSTROM should quickly eclipse the 1,000-kill milestone this season.
The 5-foot-10 O’Neill St. Mary’s middle hitter has 979 career kills after averaging 4.3 kills per set as a junior.
She also has 102 aces, 794 digs and 1,196 serves received.
And now, she is a senior.
“It feels pretty good,” she said. “It’s a little nerve-wracking, obviously, but I’m just ready to give me all with one last chance to make state.”
St. Mary’s qualified for the state tournament for first time during Hedstrom’s career last year but fell to eventual Class D2 runner-up Overton in the opening round.
She hopes that the Cardinals can be a state tournament type of team again this season.
“We have a pretty strong front row, but we also have a lot of talented girls who step in in the back row,” Hedstrom said. “We have some young talent that is going to have to step up this year, but they’ve all been doing well this summer.”
Volleyball is something Hedstrom would like to pursue in college, and it’s a sport for which she quickly developed a strong passion.
“I love playing with my best friends, but it’s also that moment you get to celebrate that point that you’ve worked so hard for,” she said. “You get to look at your friends and smile, and your whole team celebrates for that little bit before you focus on that next point.”
BRANDI HELZER is the lone junior on this year’s Super Six after producing 410 kills (3.7 per set) as a sophomore to give her a total of 661 halfway through her career at Oakland-Craig.
The 5-foot-11 outside hitter also recorded 46 aces, 313 digs and 443 serves received last year.
She is ready for the Knights to get their upcoming season underway.
“I’m super excited because the last few years our success was just outstanding,” Helzer said. “I’m hoping we can carry that over into this year and just push even further to build our program even more.”
Helzer said she needs to be one of the players who steps into a leadership role.
“We lost a lot of seniors from last year, so I’m one of the main six rotation players who is coming onto the team,” she said. “It’ll be fun to carry on everything and embrace that leadership role.”
Oakland-Craig finished third in Class C2 last year after winning a state title the previous season.
Helzer said the Knights want to maintain that newfound success for a program whose prior two state tournament appearances came in 1991-92.
“There is that pressure because so many people worked so hard to make Oakland-Craig what it is today,” she said. “You just want to not only do it for yourself, but do it for them. You want to do the best with what you have.
“Our goal is definitely to make it to state. It’ll take a lot of work to get there, but we can if we put in the time and the effort. We’ll need to be a team — that’s the main thing because we have a lot of younger girls coming up this year. We just need to learn how to be a team together with the older and younger players.”
As last season’s leading hitter, Helzer really appreciates fellow junior Adi Rennerfeldt, a setter who has already collected 2,180 career assists. The Class C2 career record is 3,241.
“It’s great because she’s just there,” Helzer said. “She helps you out so much and listens so well. She’ll help you out whenever you need it.”
CARLY RIES is excited to take on a leadership role for Norfolk High this season.
That’s a good thing since she is one of only three returning varsity players for the Panthers.
“There’s a lot to be said about leadership,” Ries said. “It goes a long way both on and off the court. I think I’m ready for that role, and it’s something I’m really excited to step into.
“We did lose a very, very big senior class from last year. They played a huge role for their four years. I’m sad to see them go. They did great work while they were here, but it’s time for us to step up and take the younger ones with us.”
Ries said that new leadership role isn’t a stretch for her.
“I feel like it’s pretty natural,” she said. “I’ve had to be under a few people while I was younger, and now that I’m older, it’s my turn to do it. I’m excited to see how it goes.
“I want to do a lot more of the personality things. On the court, obviously we want to get things done. But we also want to set new traditions and expectations off the court. That would go a long way to helping make an impact for the future.”
With all the new faces, Ries is a good player to build around. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter has 844 career kills and committed to the University of South Dakota before her junior season.
Now she is a senior.
“I feel like it’s gone so fast,” Ries said. “I’m so ready for it, but it feels like it came a lot sooner than I expected.”
She hopes that her club season helped prepare for her final go as a Panther.
“I definitely do think I improved,” Ries said. “I’m excited to see how that translates with my teammates from club to school. I’m excited to see what happens on court.”
JAYA WACHHOLTZ knows her responsibilities this year as a Pierce senior.
“I feel like this year I really have to step up as a leader and encourage the younger kids,” she said. “When I was a freshman, the seniors would lead me and lift me up. I feel like this year I really have to step that up.”
The 5-foot-10 outside hitter has recorded 667 kills over the past two seasons. She added 258 digs and 253 serves received as a junior.
While the Bluejays graduated a talented senior class, they have good reasons to expect another successful season this fall.
“We have a lot of powerful hitters,” Wachholtz said. “We have new faces on our court this year, so there’s going to be a lot of new actions and things that we do.”
Playing in the Mid-State Conference and competition throughout Northeast Nebraska, Pierce needs to be ready to play each and every match. Wachholtz said the veteran players would make sure the varsity newcomers know that.
“It’s always going to be tough, and we’re always going to be playing good teams,” she said. “You expect that.”
Pierce will eye a state tournament appearance that it fell one win shy of last year. If the team chemistry develops like Wachholtz hopes, her senior year should be a success.
“Working as a team is something we all should work on,” she said. “It’ll help us as a long run.”