The Super Six selections want to end their season in Lincoln, and hopefully with a win.
No matter how many wins teams achieve in the regular season — whether they enter the playoffs undefeated or with multiple losses — it is always gut-wrenching in football when their path in the high school playoffs ends without a state championship.
Five players in Northeast Nebraska who are heading into this season as a key playmaker for their team experienced that feeling last season when their playoff journeys came to an end.
One of them came close as his first loss of the season came in the state championship game, another had two losses in regular season and lost in the semifinal and the other four had three losses in the regular season.
There is one, however, who experienced the thrill of lifting up the state championship trophy last season and also did not experience a loss, and now, he is hit with the challenge of helping his team do it for the second straight season.
All six want to do whatever it takes to hold up the state championship trophy, as this season is their last opportunity to do so.
Some of them play both sides of the ball, some play a position that is on the side that puts point on the board and some play on the side that prevents the other team from scoring.
THE HIGHEST-RATED recruit in eight-man history in the state of Nebraska is at Ainsworth, and his name is Carter Nelson. After a 9-1 record last season, Nelson said the big goal of this season is definitely to get down to Lincoln for the state championship game.
"We have got a lot of things that we left out on the field last year, but I still think we have got a lot more to prove this year," Nelson said. "It is going to have to be on us to prove ourselves."
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound athlete can do pretty much everything on the offensive side of the ball as he rushed for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns, passed for 720 yards and 16 touchdowns and recorded 641 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns last season.
Nelson said he thinks this team can be really dangerous late in the season as the Bulldogs have a lot of experience returning.
"We have a lot of talent that is back this year," Nelson said. "We have got a lot of kids that have stepped up in the offseason, and I am really excited to see how they come out and play against other teams."
Even with being a Nebraska football commit, Nelson is nevertheless all in on one more year for a chance to win a state championship.
"I am really excited this year," Nelson said. "It is going to be all about the high school team. I am really excited to play a last year with my buddies and all that."
HANK HUDSON has his eyes set on helping Boone Central's defense be one of the top in the state. Last season, the Cardinals went 9-3 with their only losses coming to Class C1 finalists Pierce and Aurora.
With his father the head coach, Hudson said it would mean everything to him, his family and also to the school to win a state title this year.
Hudson earned all-state honors last season with 90 tackles, and he is going to try to build on that this season. He said going up to 125 tackles to get among the school leaders is among his goals.
"I don't think it is my main goal, but it is definitely up there. I don't think it is going to be what drives me to success," Hudson said. "I am always trying to go off year by year. Step up and make bigger plays. Come back as a senior. Got to lead to defense back and step up my game."
From playing middle linebacker or calling the plays, the 6-foot, 225-pound offensive lineman/linebacker views himself as a defensive leader on the team and said he and linebacker Nathaniel Werner can be quite effective.
"(We are) very useful when we get twists and stunts," Hudson said.
SOME SEASONS a team gets a relatively easier schedule and sometimes a team can happen to be given a schedule that includes mostly good teams for a tougher schedule, and that is the case for Battle Creek this season.
Trent Uhlir is taking on the tougher schedule, saying he thinks it is more rewarding to play against a tough team week in and out, especially in Northeast Nebraska.
With all of the line returning, experienced linebackers and a quarterback returning, Uhlir said he thinks this team is more than capable of winning a state championship.
With the tough schedule, Uhlir said the team won't be discouraged if losses happen in the regular season.
"We play some pretty tough teams, so I mean (it's understandable) if we have two or three losses in there," Uhlir said. "At the end of the day, if we win games that matter at the end of the year, that's four playoff games, that is what really matters."
Uhlir played recorded 917 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns last season.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back/linebacker is hoping for upgraded rushing numbers, as he said he would like to break his father's record of 49 rushing touchdowns in a season, along with a set goal for rushing yards.
"I think hopefully shoot for more than 1,000 (rushing yards)," the Nebraska preferred walk-on said. "At the end of the day, if I don't get over 1,000 (rushing yards), (if) we're still winning games, that is all that matters."
ONE OF the more productive running backs in the state, Keenan Valverde is hoping to repeat as state champion after Pierce's 13-0 season.
He said "it is going to be more tough to get there" after losing "a lot of guys."
"We don't have the size that we did last year, but we can still win games," Valverde said. "I know we have it in us to do it, but we have a new coach (Darin Suckstorf). A lot of stuff is going to be a little different, but I think we can push through it."
The 5-foot-8, 165-pound running back said he has shown leadership this offseason and heading into this season with his new coach has helped him get more comfortable.
"There is going to be pressure on us the entire season," Valverde said. "Especially our coach, it is hard to take in what (former) coach (Mark Brahmer) has been doing his entire career — step in after not losing a home game in five, six years — (so) we are going to try out best to keep it going."
As the offense is capable of being high-powered or controlling the clock, Valverde said the Bluejays should score a lot of points.
He can without a doubt be a key aspect: Last year he rushed for 1,900 yards on 226 carries, averaging 146.2 yards per game and 26 touchdowns. He also showed he could be a receiving threat, with five receptions for 66 yards, including two touchdowns.
Valverde said he will be used as a decoy some and have other players get the ball as the offense is "going to make mix stuff up."
"I'm not sure what we will do," Valverde said. "We have an entire (offense); we are going to do stuff different, but I still feel like we will be a high-power offense, score as many points as we can.
"We have been able to change the pace of the game whenever we want. Coach is extremely good at that. He has been able to do that since all of the time I have been here in high school."
Valverde said he knows there is a big difference in the team from last year in experience in playing time. A lot of the chances for a repeat of an undefeated season or a state championship might depend on the younger players.
"Last year's class, their junior year they had a lot more playing time than ours did," Valverde said. "We still have a lot of guys that rotated throughout the entire season, so (we) should have a lot of experience. Those young guys have to step up."
WILEY ZIEGLER is hoping to get one week further this year as Bloomfield lost in the state semifinal round last year.
Despite losing a couple of key players from last year, Ziegler said a lot of people are hoping this team makes the state game.
"We have got good enough people to fill the spots. Getting as far as we did last year and losing like that, we really kind of want to prove to ourselves that we got that far for a reason," Ziegler said. "We are going to plan on doing it again."
Coming off a 1,618-yard rushing season, he said the plan is to get as many rushing yards as he can this season.
The 5-foot-8, 155-pound running back/linebacker brings the rushing and receiving threat as a running back. In his career, Ziegler has rushed for 2,443 yards and 44 touchdowns and has caught 47 receptions for 511 receiving yards, including eight touchdowns.
"I plan more running, but there is a couple pass plays that coach throws in, so when those come to me, I like being in the open field, so when I get the ball out there in the open field, it is kind of take off and do your own thing," Ziegler said.
The Bloomfield senior is also the team's top returning tackler as a linebacker. He recorded 74 unassisted tackles.
He also can force turnovers. He had six interceptions and one fumble recovery last year.
As Ziegler will continue to get the ball a lot and stack up the rushing yards, the offense as a whole will try to be a blend of everything.
"I feel like our team definitely spreads out. We try to use everybody as much as we can, so we don't give the other team a point of focus on what to stop," Ziegler said. "Keeping it balanced between receiving and throwing and rushing. Keep it as balanced as we can."
With a combination of being able to control with clock with the running game and being able to score quickly with passing the ball with big plays, the Bees can be versatile on offense.
"I think we can go a long ways," Ziegler said. "The ultimate goal is the state championship, so we are hoping to make it that far."
LAST BUT NOT least, J.T. Brands is hoping for a deep postseason run after Oakland-Craig's 8-3 season last year. Brands plays on the line on both sides of the ball.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound lineman said the Knights have really high expectations for his senior year.
"We have a lot of kids I think we can do some really great things," Brands said. "Our junior class is huge. They are just going to have so much more experience. A lot of those kids played last year. We have got a smaller senior class, but all of our seniors are going to make a really big difference. I think we are all really excited about this year is going to go."
As a defensive lineman, Brands is a threat, recording 70 tackles and 12 for loss with six sacks. Coach Joe Anderson said Brands has a motor that allows him to be quick off the line and make a lot of tackles.
"My motor is probably my biggest part of my game," Brands said. "I am playing both sides of the ball at 270, 275 this year, so that motor just needs to keep going. I just have the love for the game. No plays off. That is our big motto; play deep with your heart every single play. That is what you got to do to win football games in Class C2."
The focus of the defense is to stop the run and make opponents pass the ball, Brands said.
"We stop the run; we let get teams to pass and we want them to pass it," Brands said. "Stopping the run up front through the A, B gap, that is kind of just my job. I love to do it, so it works out."
Brands said the stars really align for the defense this year as all three stages of the defense are set up to have a really good defense.
Along with the defense, with young players who are really stepping up, an offensive line that is big and athletic and a preseason all-state quarterback, Brands said he thinks the sky is the limit for the team as long as everyone stays healthy.
"I think leadership goes a long way," Brands said. "This senior class, we have made that a big point of ours. We have met together a few times, just talking about how we can get those younger guys going. We have had the culture set here forever, (so) we just need to maintain it."
It will be seen if any of these six can end their high school career with a state championship.
There is still a lot of talent in the area of Northeast Nebraska in addition to these particular players, but these players did enough leading into their senior season to have the opportunity to be part of the Super Six.