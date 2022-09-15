Production is underway for the Norfolk Community Theatre’s 2022-23 season. This season’s plays, “The Grapes of Wrath,” “The Fantasticks” and “Leaving Iowa,” will offer a variety of entertainment for the audience.
“The Grapes of Wrath” is an adaptation of the John Steinbeck novel. The drama follows the lives of the Joad family in their quest to find work and a better life in California during the Great Depression. There will be multiple performances of this play, which makes its debut Thursday, Oct. 6.
The season’s second entry changes things up quite a bit with “The Fantasticks,” an amusing and romantic musical. “The Fantasticks” has the honor of being one of the longest-running musicals in history despite its small debut off-Broadway. The production opened in 1960 and closed 42 years later in 2002. Its success is due in part to the story’s universal relatability of the trials of youth and the endurance of love. “The Fantasticks” makes its debut Thursday, Dec. 1.
NCT’s final offering for the season is the comedy “Leaving Iowa.” The story follows a middle-age man who returns home to Iowa. The journey sparks memories of terrible family road trip vacations and life in the Midwest, ultimately helping him reconcile his past and present. Anyone who was bundled up into the car for a family vacation will find this story relatable. “Leaving Iowa” opens on Thursday, March 2.
Typically, theater season performances run from October to early March, with auditions beginning as early as August for the first production. Community members are encouraged to get involved in one of the many aspects of theater. Casting calls are announced well ahead of performances. The auditions for the play currently in production, for instance, were held in late August. Calls for auditions are announced in several places, including the NCT website and Facebook page. If time commitment is holding you back, bear in mind that minor roles usually only practice a couple of nights a week.
For those not comfortable being on stage, production and backstage help is always needed. Don’t discount the importance of the backstage crew. Without these “stars” behind the scenes, a production wouldn’t get off the ground. Set production, costuming, front-of-house management and ushering are just a few of the ways that you can be involved without appearing on stage.
To buy tickets or learn more about how to get involved, visit the NCT website at nctheatre.org.