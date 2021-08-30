Each member of the Daily News volleyball Super Six for 2021 likes to have fun and is eager to play the game they love.
So, earlier this month, we asked them to gather in Norfolk at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park’s sand volleyball courts for a photo shoot involving a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.
Each was honored last fall as either first- or second-team all-area selection in their respective classes.
Howells-Dodge’s Ellie Baumert, a Texas Tech recruit, dished out 695 assists in 2020.
“Ellie is a great leader who pushes her team to succeed,” coach Taryn Janke said. “She takes in every situation on the court and uses any advantage that she can.”
Chloe Hanel of Clarkson/ Leigh burst onto the scene as a freshman last year and led the Patriots to a fourth-place finish in Class C2 while recording 295 kills and 31 service aces.
Coach Becky Schneider called her a dominant force. “She elevates well and knows how to put the ball away,” Schneider said. “She runs the net well and tries to get a hand on every ball on the block.”
Wynot has qualified for the Class D2 state tournament in each of the past three seasons, and outside hitter Karley Heimes is a main reason why.
“Karley is a great leader and at top on the list for hard-working,” said her coach, Tammy Wieseler. “She has a very strong-willed personality in the best sense of the word, wanting the best for her team.”
Oakland-Craig’s Bailey Helzer has already committed to Arkansas State, but this year, she hopes to lead the Knights to the state tournament for the first time since 1992.
“Bailey was a great threat for us everywhere on the court,” coach Becky Rennerfeldt said. “Running a three-middle offense, she was able to score points as an outside but was also effective in the middle and right side.”
Helzer, who is a repeat member of the Super Six, spent much of the summer competing for Nebraska Elite.
Like Helzer, Kiara Krusemark of Wayne made the Super Six for a second straight year. In the past two seasons, she’s recorded nearly 2,000 assists.
Her coach and mother, Traci Krusemark, said she does a fantastic job of distributing the ball to the hitters.
“Her knowledge and passion for the game shows each time she steps on the court,” Traci Krusemark said.
Battle Creek’s Paytyn Taake is a third repeat Super Six honoree. Last season, she recorded 512 digs.
Coach Cody Wintz called her an amazing talent. “We set up our defense and serve-receive around her,” he said. “She plays a position that doesn’t get headlines, but she has been key to our success.”
Other outstanding players who are sure to fill up the stat sheets this fall include Sophia Hass of Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Laney Kathol of Hartington Cedar Catholic, Addison Schneider of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Grace Baumert of Howells-Dodge.
Ellie Baumert, Howells-Dodge
On being new to the school last season: I didn’t really know what to expect. We started out with a few rough spots and then we fixed it up quite quickly and ended really well.
On being committed to Texas Tech: They always say the hardest part about the whole situation is after you commit. Committing is the easy part because then you’re working to keep your scholarship; you’re working for that first year to play and so on.
On moving from Class C2 to D1: The competition is still pretty tough in D1, so we’ve still got our work cut out for us, for sure, but there’s no reason we can’t make it to state or hopefully, even win state.
Favorite hobby: Show horses.
Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh
On playing as a freshman: We had about five seniors and I learned a lot from them. They were very encouraging, and they taught me a lot of things I needed to know.
On being a team leader: Last year, it would have been a different story, but this year, I feel like I’m close enough to all of them where I feel like I can push them and teach them what I learned from those seniors.
On the outlook for the 2021 season: We have a lot of sophomores coming up, and I can see a lot of growth in them. The juniors, I played with some of them last year. I feel like we all have a lot of growth, but we’ll get there.
Favorite hobby: Playing sports.
Karley Heimes, Wynot
On the outlook for the season: We’ve got to work on some things, but I think we can be really, really good. We’ve got some sophomores and freshmen coming up this year that are pretty talented. I think we can make it back to the state tournament and definitely go far.
On being a senior leader: We started out last year kind of leading the team, but there’s a little more pressure to it, just the responsibility of it all.
On being part of Wynot’s success: I’m just a big competitor. I don’t like to lose. I like to help my teammates out and make sure they strive to do better and work together.
Favorite hobbies: Camping, boating and fishing.
Bailey Helzer, Oakland-Craig
On playing for Nebraska Elite: The competition is so good. You have to mentally get strong there, and that helps prepare yourself for high school where you have a whole bunch of games every week.
On her leadership role: I love being a senior, and I love being a leader. I really like verbally helping people and showing them what they need to do and then when they get to the game, it just makes it a lot easier for them.
On the outlook for the season: I think we’re going to have a good season. We had a hard schedule last year and we’re going to have pretty much the same one this year.
Favorite hobby: Team roping with her dad.
Kiara Krusemark, Wayne
On life without all-state middle Lauren Pick: It’s obviously going to be a lot different, but I think we have a lot of younger girls that are willing to step up. But, it will be a big change missing Lauren.
On the senior class: We’ve been with each other through all of our sports, so we’re really close. Not all of us have played as much as some of us have, but I think it will be good to see us all on the court and we all mesh together, so it will be really fun.
On the outlook for the season: Last season, our younger girls really stepped up and I think this year, we’re going to be even younger, so I think we’ll just get better as the season goes on.
Favorite hobby: Going to the lake.
Paytyn Taake, Battle Creek
On the outlook for the season: I’m really excited. We’ve got a lot of younger girls that are stepping up, so I think it will be a really good season.
On playing libero: They always cherish the hitters and stuff, but being in the back row, it's like it all starts with the pass. Coach always gives me a lot of compliments.
On her leadership role as a senior: It’s not really different than the previous years, but it’s good to be up there just so (the underclassmen) have someone they’re comfortable with to come and talk to. Since it’s my last year, I hope we can all push through and exceed our potential so we can make it down (to state) again.
Favorite hobby: Playing sports — track is her favorite.