Weather Alert

.Ice jams may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. A few roads could be impacted. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Nebraska...northeast Nebraska and southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, in east central Nebraska, Butler, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington. In northeast Nebraska, Antelope, Colfax, Cuming, Madison, Platte and Stanton. In southeast Nebraska, Cass. * Through Monday morning * Temperatures averaging the 40s and 50s through the weekend will continue to slowly melt snow which will go into the river system. This extra water, combined with the warm temperatures, and thinning of river ice may cause additional ice break up and eventual ice jams. * An ice jam currently exists in the Platte River near Schuyler with water over Highway 15. Another long duration ice jam remains in place near Fremont with a few roads impacted. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&