The 2020-21 wrestling season ended back on Feb. 20 and like every other sport during this season, it wasn’t without a hitch.
The state meet was expanded to four days total, with Class A and Class D competing on Wednesday and Thursday and Class B and Class C taking the mats Friday and Saturday.
The point is, the tournament was held, wrestlers competed and the Daily News is set to name its 2021 all-area wrestling team.
Like every other team named, selecting a captain is the first order of business.
As they did last year, the Valentine Badgers supplied just that.
Chris Williams, a three-time state champion for the Badgers, sits at the top of the list this season and replaces four-time champion Gage Krolikowski from last year’s list.
“We’ve been very fortunate around here the past few years,” Badger coach Shane Allison said. “We’ve had some great kids come in, work hard and be the best they can be. Chris is one of those kids.”
Williams had an opportunity to be a four-time champion until he ran into Casey Faulkenberry of Broken Bow in last season’s finale.
“That was the best loss I ever had,” Williams said. “I was certainly not going to let it happen again down there at state — it haunted me.”
Williams won a title at 106 in 2018 and 113 in 2019.
He was second last season and finished the deal this year to become a three-time winner and four-time finalist.
“Our wrestling room gets you ready for anything on the mat,” Williams said. I learned from teammates like Gage (Krolikowski) and Jordan (Kelber). It's a great environment for figuring out winning.”
Unfortunately, the injury bug hit the Badgers for Williams’ senior season.
“We had eight guys who couldn’t compete in districts or before,” Allison said. “We took six kids to Omaha, and we’ll have nine returning state medalists next season.”
But that won’t include Williams, who is graduating after a stellar high school career.
If Williams is the captain, Plainview’s Eli Lanham and Tilden-Elkhorn Valley’s Hunter Bennett are a sliver behind.
In fact, Lanham and Bennett wrestled in the 2020 Class D 106-pound final with Bennett coming out on top.
Both wrestlers are two-time state champions and were undefeated this season.
After Lanham won a title as a sophomore, he ran into Bennett in last year’s final before rolling to this year’s championship.
He also placed fourth as a freshman.
Although 106 pounds doesn’t seem conducive to power, Lanham considered himself the mold between power and technical wrestling.
“I think when you wrestle as long as I have, you must get better technically,” Lanham said. “But I also felt I could come right after my opponent when the situation warranted it.”
Lanham went undefeated in his senior campaign with a 43-0 record.
“I thought of the loss to Bennett this whole season,” Lanham said. “I was not going to take any chances. I was not going to let that happen again.”
Lanham said he wasn’t overconfident but needed to focus more on the task at hand.
“I hadn’t lost a match in a couple of years and he beat me,” Lanham said. “I thought, ‘Whoa, how did that happen.’ ”
He also credits good old-fashioned hard work and experience for his success.
“When you wrestle as much as I have, you kind of develop a ‘feel’ for the match,” Lanham said. “You just react to what is going on without thinking about it — your body responds like it always does.”
Bennett also rolled to an undefeated senior season but went up a weight class to 113 pounds for the Falcons.
“The first title was special,” Bennett said. “Then I just wanted to finish my last year on top again. It’s kind of emotional to think I’m done wrestling at Elkhorn Valley.”
He defeated Lane Bohac of East Butler in the finals 9-3 to cap off his 47-0 season.
“An undefeated season is very very hard,” Bennett said. “You have days throughout the season where you don’t have your best or you aren’t feeling the best — you just get out there and compete.”
He credits former teammate and two-time state champion Dillon Stewart for showing him the way when he was younger.
Bennett has won two in a row after finishing fourth in 2019 and 2018.
“Dillon was a great wrestling partner,” Bennett said. “He made me so much better — and the coaches and all my teammates.”
He also credits the weight room for getting him on top and keeping him there.
“I just felt like I needed to get stronger,” he said. “With the added strength, I gained confidence.”
One teammate was his younger, bigger brother Reed, who placed sixth at 138 pounds for Elkhorn Valley.
“I can still whoop him (Reed),” Hunter Bennett said. “And I can say that here because I still can. Maybe someday I won’t be able to handle him, but for now I can.”
Bennett will take his wrestling talents next year to Crete, where he will be wrestling for the Doane University Tigers.
“I’m really looking forward to getting down there and getting to work.” he said.
Four additional area wrestlers made the first team.
Ty Rainforth of O’Neill earned a title and landed on the first team with a pin in the finals; Scout Ashburn from Plainview went to the wire and won in his finals match in Class D at 120; Zach Dickau of North Central defeated previously unbeaten Adam Miller of Plainview to earn his spot on the team and send Miller to the second team.
Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale capped off a great season and grabbed a spot on the first team with a 9-0 major decision in the finals.
Other members on the second team include Class C 106-pounder Josh Arlt from Oakland-Craig; Dru Mueller at 120 from Logan View and Brady Thompson of O’Neill at 145.
In Class D, Keagan Mosel of Plainview was second at 138; Jestin Bayer of Howells-Dodge was second at 170; Isaac Wilcox of Norfolk Catholic was second at Class C at 285, and Loran Mueller of Summerland was second at 285 pounds in Class D.