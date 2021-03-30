As it turned out, 10 Norfolk hits in each game was only good enough for a split with Lincoln High in Monday night’s double-header.
Lincoln High won game one in come-from-behind fashion by the score of 11-9, before Norfolk did the same while coming out on top in the nightcap 12-7.
Ironically, in game one the Panthers wasted five doubles and a 7-0 lead during a solid pitching start by Jace Mohr, who cruised through the first three innings with a no-hit performance before running into trouble in the fourth.
To that point, Norfolk had accumulated three runs in the first, with the help of doubles by Dustin Brenden and Grant Colligan and a single by Jackson Schwanebeck, and then added four more in the third sparked by singles from Brayden Lammers, Colligan, Colby Nelson, and Jeht Stateler, as well as a double by Jack Borgmann to build the 7-0 advantage.
But Mohr struggled in the third, giving up five runs after walking a pair of batters and hitting another, even though Lincoln High totaled just two hits--a bloop single into right and ground ball up the middle.
Colligan took over on the mound in the fifth, but two more hits by the Links tied the score at 7 and, eventually, Colligan had problems in the sixth--walking three and hitting another Lincoln High batter to not only provide the Links with a run but also load the bases for Carson Dutler’s base-clearing double into deep centerfield.
That four-run inning was enough to counter the Panthers’ single runs in both the fourth--featuring another Borgmann double--and sixth inning--this time keyed by Brenden’s second double--which, after neither team scored in the seventh, produced the 11-9 final score for Lincoln High’s game-one victory.
In the second game, it was Norfolk’s turn to mount a come-from-behind effort of its own, responding to the Links’ 2-0 lead after two at-bats with an eight-run rally in the bottom of the second.
A pattern of pitching woes by both squads marred game two. Lammers, Norfolk’s starter, walked three and hit one to provide Lincoln High with a boost in the first inning, but seemed to settle in during the second inning while picking up three strikeouts.
However, Lammers then--with the Panthers up 8-2--allowed a single to open the third, then walked two-straight, and hit a batter to load the bases, setting up Lincoln High’s three runs with another walk before Stateler entered in relief.
Norfolk added a single run in the bottom half of the third when Lammers’ double drove in Andrew Papstein who had singled, but the Links added runs in their next two at-bats to cut the deficit to 9-6 after four-and-a-half innings.
Papstein relieved Stateler in the fifth and, although he promptly gave up an RBI-single for Lincoln High’s sixth run, pitched well to finish out the Panthers’ 12-7 victory.
Norfolk’s single run in the bottom of the fifth came when Colton Price sent a sacrifice fly into right field that scored Brenden, and the Panthers final two runs of the game occurred in the sixth on RBI-singles by Hudson Waldow and Stateler.
On the night, Norfolk pitchers gave up 14 walks and hit five batters, even though the Panthers’ throwers allowed just 10 hits during the two games.
“We’ve got to control our ‘free bases’; there’s too many walks, too many passed balls and wild pitches--those kinds of things that are giving other teams more opportunities to score runs,” Norfolk coach Brian Disch said. “We’ve got to limit those to have opportunities to win baseball games. Credit to Lincoln High for taking advantage of those; they got the big hit with bases loaded when they needed one to take the lead.”
“We’ve got to get better on the mound; that’s what it comes down to,” he said. “We need to throw more strikes and be more confident.”
Disch said that the emphasis for Norfolk High’s pitching staff will be a conversation about managing the approach to each opposing batter.
“You talk to them about getting your first pitch for a strike and winning the 1-1 count,” Disch said. “Those are the big counts, because it’s a big difference between an opponent’s batting average with a 2-1 and a 1-2 count. So we’ve got to get the idea into their heads that ‘I’ve got to win this 1-1 count.’ ”
But Disch also felt that there were bright spots to be found among Norfolk’s various pitchers and in the Panthers’ game two win.
“Jace has been doing pretty good for us on the mound, and tonight for two innings he was throwing well, but then things got away from him a little bit as far as his control,” Panthers coach Brian Disch said. “Some other guys came out of the bullpen and threw well enough to give us a chance to keep the game where it was, and our guys battled back. We found a way to win the second game.”
With the split Norfolk is now 3-6 on the season.
Game one
Lincoln High 0 0 0 5 2 4 0 -- 11 5 5
Norfolk 3 0 4 1 0 1 0 -- 9 10 2
WP: Boston Workman. LP: Grant Colligan. 2B: (LH) Carson Dutler (2); (N) Dustin Brenden (2), Colligan, Jackson Schwanebeck, Jack Borgmann (2).
Game two
Lincoln High 1 1 3 1 1 0 0 -- 7 5 2
Norfolk 0 8 1 0 1 2 x -- 12 10 3
WP: Brayden Lammers. LP: Carson Hillhouse. 2B: (N) Lammers.