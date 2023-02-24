Although being named to the Norfolk Daily News' All-Area Wrestling Team is fairly straightforward, getting aboard the team takes literally years of blood, sweat and tears and possibly a little good fortune.
The criteria are geographical and result-based.
If the wrestler competes for a school in the Daily News' coverage area, which includes 44 programs, and wins a state title, he is on the first team.
Any wrestler meeting the same geographical elements who grabbed a silver medal at last week's state wrestling championships is on the second team.
Tanner Frahm (152) from Plainview earned a spot on the first team for the second time and a spot as one of this year's captains.
He joins Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden Kuester (170) as co-captain and two-time gold medalists.
Frahm defeated an area wrestler, Tristan Smith of Elkhorn Valley, for his second title 6-0, putting Smith on the second team.
"Tanner is just a gifted athlete, but he knows what it takes to be successful," longtime Plainview coach Dean Boyer said. "He understands the amount of work it takes to be successful in life and all sports. He's a great kid and has put in the work. He's a better person than he is an athlete, and he's a great athlete."
Frahm has found himself on a couple of all-star football rosters this summer and has received a scholarship from Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota, to continue his football career next fall.
Kuester won his second title to complete an undefeated senior season with a 44-0 record.
He won a championship as a sophomore at 160 pounds after placing third as a freshman at 152 and was fourth last year at 160.
"It's not an excuse, but I was really beat up coming into the state tournament last year," Kuester said. "That makes this one even more special. This was great."
He got a reversal and a near-fall at the end of his championship bout to win 11-2 and return to the top of the podium.
If Frahm and Kuester are co-captains, Crofton/Bloomfield's Robbie Fisher (120) is co-captain 1A after his second title, but he has a real chance at becoming a three-time champion in his senior campaign after winning it all as a sophomore and a junior.
His title was at 106 last year, and he also earned a fifth-place medal in 2021 as a 106-pound freshman.
The remainder of the first team is full of stories and, of course, talent.
Like Jestin Bayer (182) of Howells-Dodge.
Bayer hit his 150th win in his championship match and finally broke through for a gold.
He had won back-to-back silvers at 170 as a sophomore and 182 last season before grabbing his gold as a senior and registering an undefeated season at 42-0.
"Jestin has always been about getting better," Jaguars coach Brian Jones said. "We taught him a new move to try at state. He practiced it in the first couple of rounds, and it worked in his finals match. He is a hard-working kid that is very coachable."
Kyler Mosel (138) joins his Pirate teammate, Frahm, on the first team and also completed an undefeated season in his senior year.
"Kyler is the perfect example of doing things right," Boyer said. "Great leader, great student, great kid. He's been a leader around here the past few years, and his teammates and the younger kids look up to him — great kid."
Braxton Siebrandt (120) broke through for Wisner-Pilger after landing on the second team last year.
Siebrandt was injured as a sophomore but made the finals last year.
He completed the deal this season to get the color of medal he was after.
"Braxton has all the attributes of a winner and a leader," Gators coach Craig Dennis said. "He showed all of us by example what it takes to win a state title."
Valentine finished in the top 10. Usually the Badgers would be higher up in the final team results, but they had a state champion in Cayden Lamb (170) and he gets a first-team spot.
His teammate, Will Sprenger (126), made the second team for the second consecutive year.
"Cayden is a stud," Badger coach Shane Allison said. "He dominated this state tournament with three pins and a technical fall. He spent a lot of time in the weight room this year, and it paid off."
Levi Drueke (160) is on the first team from Neligh-Oakdale with Kuester. The two have been friends for years, but Drueke joined the Warriors only this past season.
"Levi and I have been wrestling together since the fourth grade," Kuester said. "It was really great having him here this year."
Pierce had a couple of wrestlers on the first team. They are the second and third boys state champions in program history.
Jayden Coulter (152) won a title after placing sixth last year in Class B.
Coulter won his title over another area wrestler, Logan Burt from Tekamah-Herman.
A former basketball player, Dawson Raabe (285) won a title in only his second year of wrestling.
"I played basketball from about the fourth grade until last year," the Bluejay senior said. "I gave wrestling a try, and I'm glad I did."
Raabe defeated a second-team wrestler, JT Brands from Oakland-Craig, in the final.
Battle Creek's Ayden Wintz (113) also hit the first team after a 36-2 campaign and is in line to be a three-time winner after his sophomore season.
The son of 17-year head coach Cody Wintz completed a 36-2 campaign after finishing third last year at the same weight.
John Alden from O'Neill was probably the poster child for heartbreak in the entire 2023 state tournament, and the Eagle junior headlines the second team.
Alden dropped a controversial overtime match to eventual four-time state champion Kael Lauridsen of Bennington.
Mavrick Hagemann (145) from Elkhorn Valley, runner-up in the team race in Class D, is on the second team along with Dylan Brichacek (132) of Howells-Dodge.