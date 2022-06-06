STANTON — A rural Leigh teenager accused of breaking into a southern Stanton County residence on April 21 and binding, threatening and sexually assaulting a female at gunpoint pleaded not guilty to four felonies on Monday.
Gabriel Safty, 17, appeared before District Judge James Kube alongside his attorney, Brad Ewalt, in Stanton County District Court.
Safty initially was charged with a total of eight crimes, but County Judge Michael Long on May 3 dismissed four of the charges — terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment, possession of burglar’s tools and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest — because they are not Class 2A felonies or higher and first must be filed in juvenile court because of Safty’s age.
Stanton County Attorney Bert Lammli has since refiled charges of terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment against Safty in juvenile court, plus a subsequent motion to transfer the charges to Stanton County Court.
If the charges in juvenile court are transferred to adult court, Safty would have the right to a preliminary hearing to determine if probable cause exists to bind his two additional felony charges over to district court along with the rest of his charges.
Safty was scheduled to be arraigned by Kube on Monday on charges of first-degree sexual assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, burglary and theft ($5,000 or more). But Ewalt said he intends to file a motion to transfer Safty’s case to juvenile court, so Kube continued Safty’s arraignment pending a hearing on Ewalt’s motion to transfer.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger testified at Safty’s May 3 preliminary hearing that he was notified of an alleged break-in and sexual assault at a rural residence north of Leigh about 12:30 a.m. on April 21. It was learned that the suspect, later identified as Safty, stole the female’s vehicle after the apparent assault.
A sheriff’s deputy later noticed the stolen vehicle driving on Highway 32 and, after a second unit arrived on scene, a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle did not stop, prompting a pursuit that several additional law enforcement agencies were dispatched to assist with.
Tire-deflation devices eventually disabled the vehicle west of West Point, Unger said, which is when Safty fled on foot. He was later located on top of a livestock trailer around 2:30 a.m. and taken into custody.
After Safty was arrested, a deputy read Safty his Miranda rights, Unger testified. The sheriff said Safty told the deputy that he “did something bad” and later admitted to sexually assaulting a female at her residence before taking her cellphone and keys and fleeing in her vehicle.
Safty then was transported to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, where Unger said the 17-year-old was again advised of his Miranda rights and agreed to a more formal interview.
Unger said Safty made a comment “that he was going to hurt someone.” The teenager then admitted that he forced the female out of her bed and tied her hands behind her back with a tae kwon do belt.
Safty, according to testimony, said he sexually assaulted the female on the floor and threatened to shoot her if she moved.
Safty’s next appearance in district court is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5. A hearing in juvenile court to determine whether the terroristic-threats and false-imprisonment charges are transferred to adult court will be held on Tuesday, June 14.
If Safty is convicted on each of his six charges in adult court, he would face 2 to 146 years in prison. He is being held at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services Center in Madison on a $500,000 bond.
Others appeared (or did not appear) on the following charges:
Theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
— Carl R. Epley Jr., 35, Antelope County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Delivery of cocaine — four counts
— Saulo Casillas, 32, 2304 N. Eastwood St., Lot A6, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Possession of methamphetamine, attempted possession of THC, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Shaun E. Jones, 42, Stanton, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Possession of psilocybin, driving under the influence — third offense, driving during revocation, no valid registration
— Christopher D. Mueller, 30, Hastings, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, open alcohol container, no operator’s license
— Mark D. Pflueger, 62, Stanton, pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tinted windows
— Rhona S. Dufek, 55, Rosalie, failed to appear. Kube revoked Dufek’s bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for her arrest.
Theft by unlawful taking ($501-$1,499)
— Jennifer J. Oswald, 41, West Point, pleaded guilty.
Attempted driving during revocation
— Ross A. Daniel, 37, 306 S. Willow St., was fined $500 and court costs.