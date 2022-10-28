STANTON — A rural Leigh teenager accused of first-degree sexual assault and five other felonies pleaded not guilty to all of his charges on Friday.
Gabriel Safty, 17, had been scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 1. But his attorney, Brad Ewalt, filed a motion to have Safty undergo a competency evaluation.
Dr. Klaus Hartmann, a psychiatrist at the Lincoln Regional Center, determined earlier this week that Safty is competent.
District Judge James Kube on Friday ruled Safty competent to stand trial based on Hartmann’s determination, allowing the teenager’s case to proceed. Safty’s charges include first-degree sexual assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, burglary, theft ($5,000 or more), terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment.
The judge had ordered in August for Safty to stand trial in adult court following a motion by Ewalt to have the 17-year-old’s case transferred to juvenile court.
In his order, Kube determined that seven factors weighed in favor of keeping Safty’s case in adult court, none weighed in favor of transferring the case to juvenile court and seven additional factors were neutral. Several of the factors were deemed neutral because circumstances of Safty’s case were unknown at the time of the judge’s order.
Safty was arrested in the early-morning hours of April 21 after the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office identified him as the suspect in a purported break-in and armed sexual assault at a rural residence north of Leigh.
Safty, according to law enforcement, stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene after committing the sexual assault. He was later apprehended near West Point.
If he is convicted on each of his charges, Safty would face 2 to 146 years in prison. He is being held at the Antelope County Jail on $510,000 bond, with 10% required for release.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5.
Others appeared on the following charges that were investigated by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office:
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Dylan C. Bolte, 30, Stanton, was sentenced to 24 months of specialized substance abuse supervision.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
— Darion J. Hanson, 30, Stanton, was sentenced to 6 months in jail.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine, attempted possession of THC
— Shaun E. Jones, 42, Stanton, was fined $1,500.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear
— Keriann K. Denney, 31, Antelope County Jail, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Delivery of marijuana — three counts
— Richard C. Brachle, 25, Randolph, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Delivery of cocaine — four counts
— Saulo Casillas, 33, 2304 N. Eastwood St., Lot A6, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid registration, speeding, child passenger restraint violation
— Kelsey L. Gray, 29, Omaha, had a motion to continue her pretrial and trial sustained.
Driving under the influence — third offense
— Curtis E. Hill, 65, Stanton, had a motion to be allowed to finish the remainder of his jail sentence on house arrest sustained.
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999), possession of methamphetamine, second-degree trespassing, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
— Zachary H. Price, 26, 2018 Highway 35, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.