STANTON — A rural Leigh teenager accused of breaking into a southern Stanton County residence on April 21 and binding, threatening and sexually assaulting a female at gunpoint will now have to appear before a district court judge.
County Judge Michael Long ruled at a preliminary hearing on Tuesday that there is probable cause that Gabriel Safty committed first-degree sexual assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, burglary and theft.
Each charge that Long bound over is a Class 2A felony or higher, so the Stanton County Attorney’s Office was able to file the charges in adult court despite Safty’s age.
Four additional charges — terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment, possession of burglar’s tools and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest — were dismissed because Long does not have jurisdiction over those charges since they are not Class 2A felonies or higher. Those four charges have to be filed in juvenile court and then petitioned by prosecutors to be transferred to adult criminal court.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger testified at Safty’s preliminary hearing. Unger said he was notified of an alleged break-in and sexual assault at a rural residence north of Leigh about 12:30 a.m. on April 21. It was learned that the suspect stole the female’s vehicle after the apparent assault.
A sheriff’s deputy later noticed the stolen vehicle driving on Highway 32, and after a second unit arrived on scene, a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle did not stop, prompting a pursuit that several additional law enforcement agencies were dispatched to assist with.
Tire-deflation devices eventually disabled the vehicle west of West Point, Unger said, which is when Safty fled on foot. He was later located on top of a livestock trailer around 2:30 a.m. and taken into custody.
Unger said he didn’t immediately have any suspicions about who the suspect was after he was notified of the sexual assault. But it was discovered by law enforcement that the assailant didn’t arrive at the alleged victim’s property with a vehicle, indicating that the suspect was likely familiar with the area and lived nearby.
Unger said he knew of a previous criminal conviction involving Safty and was able to “put two and two together” and determine that Safty was the likely suspect.
After Safty was arrested, a deputy read Safty his Miranda rights, Unger testified. The sheriff said Safty told the deputy that he “did something bad” and later admitted to sexually assaulting a female at her residence before taking her cellphone and keys and fleeing in her vehicle.
Safty was then transported to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, where Unger said the 17-year-old was again advised of his Miranda rights and agreed to a more formal interview. Safty apparently admitted that he cut a screen on the backside of the female’s residence, entered through a window and planned to steal things.
Unger said that Safty made a comment “that he was going to hurt someone.” The teenager then admitted that he forced the female out of her bed and tied her hands behind her back with a Tae Kwon Do belt.
Safty, according to testimony, said he sexually assaulted the female on the floor and threatened to shoot her if she moved.
After Safty left the female’s residence, the female, who didn’t know at the time that Safty was the suspect, ran to Safty’s residence, about a quarter-mile away, to get help. People who were at the Safty residence at the time contacted 911 after the female reported what had happened, Unger testified.
The sheriff said he had two deputies head to the crime scene and directed an additional deputy to go to the hospital to speak with the female.
The female’s description of events matched what Safty had told authorities, Unger said. The deputies who went to the crime scene recovered a bag not belonging to the victim near the window that was used as an entry point to the residence.
Further, a BB gun, knife, Tae Kwon Do belt and stocking cap with holes cut out of it to resemble a ski mask were found in the stolen vehicle.
Before Safty was found, two deputies had arrived at Safty’s residence looking for him. Family members of Safty told authorities that Safty was sleeping in his basement bedroom, where the deputies were given consent to search. Safty wasn’t in the bedroom, Unger testified, and it appeared as though the bed had been arranged to look as if somebody was sleeping on it.
After Unger’s testimony, Brad Ewalt, Safty’s attorney, said he didn’t know that there was evidence that showed the knife was used for false imprisonment, terroristic threats and sexual assault.
Long then bound four felony charges against Safty over to the district court, where Safty will appear before Judge James Kube. The four charges Safty currently faces carry a total penalty of 2 to 140 years in prison.
Safty’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday, June 6. He is being held at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services Center in Madison on a $500,000 bond.