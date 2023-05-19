Of the 20 students named to the 2022-23 Norfolk Daily News All-Academic Team, 14 topped their class in grade-point average and nine had ACT scores of 33 or better — including one student who scored a 36, two with 35s and four who scored 34.
Four more ranked in the top five in their class, and all 20 posted ACT scores of 29 or above.
Judging by these numbers and more, these 20 students emerged from dozens of applicants this spring for the academic competition that is now in its 30th year.
This year, 55 high school seniors from 37 schools in Northeast and North Central Nebraska applied. That compared with 59 applicants from 43 schools last year. The 20 who were judged to top the group can point to impressive scores on their college entrance exams, grade-point averages near perfection and class rankings at or near the top of their senior classes.
They make for a standout group of graduating seniors from Norfolk and area high schools and deserving of their selection to the 20-member all-academic team. Students from 17 schools in Northeast and North Central Nebraska, including three parochial schools, are represented.
Norfolk High, Summerland and Wayne led the way with two members each. With one member each were Battle Creek, Bloomfield, Creighton, Crofton, Cedar Catholic, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, North Bend Central, O’Neill St. Mary’s, Oakland-Craig, Pender, Ponca, Stuart and West Point-Beemer.
All those who submitted applications were nominated by their school administrators, who were encouraged to nominate as many seniors as equaled 1% of their overall high school enrollment. Those nominated were then able to apply for the all-academic team.
The academic team competition was initiated in 1993 by the Daily News to honor those students who have excelled academically.
Serving as judges this year were Alan Bruflat of Wayne State College and Wade Herley and Faye Kilday of Northeast Community College of Norfolk.
The judges independently came up with a list of 20 students based on the following formula: 40% based on class rank and grade-point average; 40% on college entrance examination scores; and 20% on an essay on the value of education that each applicant was required to write.
The Daily News is pleased to sponsor the all-academic competition and plans to continue to honor top students in the future. Applications for the 2024 all-academic team will be sent to principals of local and area schools early next year.