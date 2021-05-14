Of the 20 students named to the 2021 Norfolk Daily News All-Academic Team, 12 topped their class in grade-point average and 15 had ACT scores of 33 or better — including one student who scored a perfect 36 and another with a 35.
Five more ranked in the top five in their class, and all 20 posted scores of 32 or above. Judging by these numbers and more, these 20 students emerged from a larger number of applicants this spring for the academic competition that is now in its 28th year.
This year, 60 high school seniors from 35 schools in Northeast and North Central Nebraska applied. That compared with 74 applicants from 40 schools last year. The 20 who were judged to top the group can point to impressive scores on their college entrance exams, grade-point averages near perfection and class rankings at or near the top of their senior classes.
They make for a standout group of graduating seniors from Norfolk and area high schools and deserving of their selection to the 20-member all-academic team. Students from 16 schools in Northeast and North Central Nebraska, including two parochial schools, are represented.
Norfolk High, Madison, North Bend Central and Pierce led the way with two team members each. Lutheran High Northeast and Battle Creek also had a student named, as did Leigh, Osmond Pender, O’Neill St. Mary’s, Summerland, Tekamah-Herman, Valentine, Wayne, West Point-Beemer and Wynot.
All those who submitted applications were nominated by their school administrators, who were encouraged to nominate as many seniors as equaled 1% of their overall high school enrollment. Those nominated were then able to apply for the all-academic team.
The academic team competition was initiated in 1993 by the Daily News to honor those students who have excelled academically. Serving as judges this year were Eddie Elfers of Wayne State College and Wade Herley and Faye Kilday of Northeast Community College of Norfolk.
The three judges independently came up with a list of 20 students based on the following formula: 40% based on class rank and grade-point average; 40% on college entrance examination scores; and 20% on an essay on the value of education that each applicant was required to write.
The Daily News is pleased to sponsor the all-academic competition and plans to continue to honor top students in the future. Applications for the 2022 all-academic team will be sent to principals of local and area schools next January.
All-academic team
Megan Lutt
Battle Creek High School
The daughter of Chris and Kristy Lutt plans to major in biology and attend Nebraska Wesleyan, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln or the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Class rank: 1 out of 36
ACT Score: 32. English 35 Math 30 Reading 32 Science 32
Cassidy Hoffman
Leigh High School
The daughter of Ryan and Kelli Hoffman plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in accounting.
Class rank: 2 out of 12
ACT Score: 33. English 35 Math 31. Reading 36 Science 31.
Madeline Becker
Lutheran High Northeast
The daughter of Tom and Diane Becker plans to major in biological sciences-integrative physiology at the University of Colorado Boulder and then continue onto medical school to become a doctor.
Class rank: 1 out of 35
ACT Score: 33. English 34 Math 28 Reading 35 Science 33
Kendry L. Arrazcaeta Duray
Madison High School
The son of Lazaro Arrazcaeta and Blanca Duray plans to attend a four-year university for a bachelor’s degree in computer science.
Class rank: 1 out of 48
ACT Score: 32. English 35 Math 27 Reading 34 Science 33
Kolby Johnson
Madison High School
The son of Anita and Herman Johnson plans to attend Harvard (admitted to the Class of 2025) and major in government.
Class rank: 2 out of 48.
ACT Score: 34. English 35 Math 34 Reading 32 Science 36
Annika Harthoorn
Norfolk High School
The daughter of Corey and Sharon Harthoorn plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Omaha and major in kinesiology — pre-physical therapy.
Class rank: 4 out of 334
ACT Score: 33. English 35 Math 34 Reading 31 Science 33
Jagger Spiering
Norfolk High School
The son of Kristin and Jerrit Spiering plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as part of its honors program while majoring in biochemistry.
Class rank: 10 out of 334
ACT Score: 34. English 34 Math 34 Reading 34 Science 33
Samantha McDonald
North Bend Central
The daughter of Shannon McDonald and David McDonald plans to attend Midland University.
Class rank: 2 out of 57
ACT Score 34. English 35 Math 34 Reading 34 Science 32
Bethany Wiebold
North Bend Central
The daughter of Leta Wiebold and Gerald Wiebold has been accepted into Harvard. She plans to attend Harvard Kennedy School to obtain her master’s degree in her chosen field of government after she graduates from Harvard’s undergraduate program.
Class rank: 1 out of 57
ACT Score: 36. English 36 Math 35 Reading 36 Science 35
Connor von Rentzell
Osmond High School
The son of Aaron and Jennifer von Rentzell plans to attend the University of South Dakota and major in musical theater.
Class rank: 1 out of 20
ACT Score: 32. English 35 Math 29 Reading 33 Science 32
Carson Miller
Pender High School
The daughter of Eric and Tara Miller plans to attend a four-year university and major in biomedical engineering. She then plans to attend medical school to become an orthopedic surgeon.
Class rank: Pender no longer ranks
ACT Score: 34. English 36 Math 32 Reading 34 Science 34
Abigail Meier
Pierce High School
The daughter of John and Michelle Meier plans to study biomechanics for premed and then go on to medical school.
Class rank: 1 out of 53
ACT Score: 34. English 36 Math 30 Reading 35 Science 34
Mark Venteicher
Pierce High School
The son of Lyle and Denise Venteicher plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for agricultural engineering with a focus on the livestock and dairy industry.
Class rank: 3 out of 53
ACT Score: 33. English 35 Math 30 Reading 36 Science 36
Grant Winkelbauer
St. Mary’s High School
The son of Matthew and Erika Winkelbauer plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in biology.
Class rank: Not available
ACT Score: 34. English 35 Math 33 Reading 31 Science 35
Avery Cheatum
Summerland High School
The daughter of Dana and Rachael Cheatum plans to major in finance and minor in accounting at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Class rank: 1 out of 11
ACT Score: 33. English 35 Math 34 Reading 35 Science 28
Lucas Niewohner
Tekamah-Herman High School
The son of Scott and Michele Niewohner plans to pursue a degree in software or computer engineering.
Class rank: 1 out of 31
ACT Score: 35. English 35 Math 36 Reading 35 Science 34
Elliana Springer
Valentine High School
The daughter of Rourke and Bethany Springer plans to attend the College of Hair Design in Lincoln to become a cosmetologist.
Class rank: 1 out of 44
ACT Score: 32. English 36 Math 25 Reading 36 Science 31
Claire Lindsay
Wayne High School
The daughter of Daryl and Lisa Lindsay plans to attend Creighton University and major in both pre-med biology and environmental policy and society. She then plans to attend medical school.
Class rank: 1 out of 66
ACT Score: 32. English 34 Math 29 Reading 35 Science 31
Brooklyn Weddle
West Point-Beemer High School
The daughter of Melissa and D.J. Weddle plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in veterinary science.
Class rank: 1 out of 60
ACT Score: 33. English 35 Math 29 Reading 34 Science 33
Trystan Heimes
Wynot Public Schools
The son of Heather and Eric Heimes plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and study software engineering.
Class rank: 1 out of 15
ACT Score: 33. English 34 Math 29 Reading 35 Science 34
40 students are honorable-mention finalists
The following students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska have been named honorable-mention finalists for the 2021 Norfolk Daily News All-Academic Team. They were nominated by their school administrators, ranked high in their graduating class and did well on college entrance examinations.
The honorable-mention winners are:
Ainsworth — Madison Welch
Battle Creek — Renée Brummels
Bloomfield — Kate Burns
Boone Central — Gage Groeteke
Cedar Catholic — Sara Burbach
Chambers — Alexis Butterfield
Crofton — Connor Arens
Creighton — Braxton Brockhaus
Elkhorn Valley — Adam Miller
Guardian Angels Central Catholic — Avery Kreikemeier
Hartington-Newcastle — Kayden Jueden
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge — Ethan Cross
Lyons-Decatur Northeast — Zachary Hegge
Niobrara — Ashtyn Holz and Emily Parks
Norfolk — Grace Day, Mallory Easland, Ben Lundstrom, Gemma Méndez, Sienna Sohler and Jadyn Weber
Norfolk Catholic — Emily Faltys and Mary Fennessy
North Bend Central — Jaxon Wietfeld
O’Neill — Mackenzie Doty
Osmond — Connor Gutz
Pender — Calie Rabbass
Pierce — Tanner Kuper
Randolph — Emmalee Harder
Stanton — Bridgett Jensen and Elizabeth Locke
St. Francis — Sydney McKay
Stuart — Wade Paxton
Valentine — Calvin Stoeger
Verdigre — Max Hollmann
Wayne — Dylan Anderson and Christopher Woerdemann
West Holt — Jordyn Laible
Wisner-Pilger — Audrey Glaubius and Rockney Peck