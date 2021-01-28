16-0 Patriots led by Hanel

With seven of their eight top scorers returning from a state-tournament team that finished 20-6, the 2020-21 Clarkson/Leigh Patriots figured to be one of the best teams in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
They've been that and then some, starting the season 16-0.
Snowstorms postponed scheduled games with Pierce and Humphrey St. Francis. Nevertheless, the Patriots have built an impressive résumé with victories over perennial heavyweights like Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Oakland-Craig, BRLD, Howells-Dodge, Columbus Lakeview and Pender.
"Our conference is loaded so our schedule is loaded," Clarkson/Leigh coach Matt Murren said. "We know that we've got to bring it day in and day out. Those wins against Humphrey, Oakland-Craig and BRLD early in the year really gave the kids confidence that they can do it, and they've kind of ridden that confidence throughout the year.
The difference between last year's very good team and this year's great team has been a 5-foot-11-inch freshman, Chloe Hanel, who leads the team in scoring (12.8 points per game), assists (3.1) and steals (3.0) and is third in rebounds (5.0).
Coming into the year, Murren said he and his assistants didn't know if they should play Hanel at the point or inside. "She's played both, but she's played more point for us," he said. "She does a real good job of pushing the basketball, getting us out in transition."
Not many high school teams have a 5-11 point guard. "For us, that's an advantage," Murren said, "and if we can get her and Cassidy Hoffman (6-0) and Kayden Schumacher (5-8) on the floor at the same time, we've got three bigs and Chloe can create mismatches."
Murren refers to Hoffman, a senior, as the team's brains. "On both ends of the floor, she knows what we do. She's been a four-year player for us, a two-year starter. She sets us up defensively; she sets us up offensively; she's a great rebounder.”
Murren said Hoffman could average 15 points a game. "But with her role on the team, she's averaging around eight. She accepts her role and does a great job with it," he said.
The coach calls Schumacher, also a senior, the team's strength inside. "She's undersized, a little bit, in the post, but she's got more heart than anyone I've ever seen. She's a strong rebounder and inside scorer."
When Murren needs spark from the outside, he calls on junior guard Kennedy Settje. "She's a heck of a shooter," he said. "She set a school record for 3-pointers in a game against Fillmore Central; seven 3s in a holiday tournament game."
Murren said senior Alissa Kasik has come along well offensively, especially in the past six or seven games. "She's starting to get some confidence in her ability. She's really shooting the ball well and scoring the ball.”
But Kasik's specialty is defense. "She usually gets put on the other team's best player and gets to lock 'em down," he said.
Murren said senior Bailey Lemburg comes off the bench and plays 14 to 16 minutes a game while juniors Faith Indra and Makenna Held both bring energy to the Patriots' rotation.
Most of the team also played for the Clarkson/Leigh volleyball team, which took eventual state champion Lutheran High Northeast to five sets in the Class C2 semifinals.
The volleyball team's success meant that the Patriots were behind most of their competition in preparation for the basketball season but, with a 16-0 record, that doesn't appear to have been a factor.
"We have a saying that 'Success breeds success,' " Murren said. "It started last winter with us making state, getting a little taste of it. In the fall, the kids were able to make it down there in volleyball and make a nice run, and now that confidence has transferred over.
"Our team plays for one another. In basketball, it makes a giant difference when you have a team that all believes and trusts in one another."
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT FORECASTS
Early-round games in the East Husker, Mid-State, Niobrara Valley and Lewis & Clark conference tournaments are scheduled for this weekend. Three of the four will crown champions on Saturday, Feb. 6 and the other on Monday, Feb. 8.
Meanwhile, the Southwest Conference, which includes Ainsworth and Valentine, has its final slated for Saturday at Kearney High School.
Here's the forecast for each.
— East Husker (final at Midland University, Saturday, Feb. 6): As coach Murren pointed out, this league is loaded. The top six seeds are all ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes by the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star.
Look for Murren's top-seeded Patriots to defeat Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in one semi and North Bend to outlast West Point-Beemer in the other. Clarkson/Leigh will certainly battle in the title game, but the defending Class C1 state champion Tigers have too many weapons and will hand the red and blue their first loss of the season.
— Mid-State (final at Battle Creek, Saturday, Feb. 6): Losses in "Classic" games against some of the best teams in Iowa and South Dakota have affected Crofton's power points to where the Warriors are the No. 3 seed in their own league tourney.
It won't matter. Crofton should handle a pair of quality teams in Norfolk Catholic and O'Neill on its way to the title game. The call here is that top-seeded Guardian Angels will defeat Cedar Catholic in the other semi with Crofton over GACC in the final.
— Niobrara Valley (final at Tilden, Saturday, Feb. 6): The top two seeds — undefeated Chambers/Wheeler Central and North Central — are head-and-shoulders above the rest of the Niobrara Valley field.
The two have met in each of the previous two finals with North Central winning both. Both teams have been on a roll. The Renegades are averaging 70 points a game in their last five outings, while the Knights have won eight of their last nine, each by margins of 19 points or more.
Look for CWC to handle Summerland in one semifinal, North Central to top Elkhorn Valley in the other and for CWC to take the title over the Knights in a final for the ages — in overtime.
— Lewis & Clark (final at Laurel, Monday, Feb. 8): Wynot has defeated Ponca in each of the last two championship tilts, and look for those two to battle for the crown again. They have a scheduled dress rehearsal in the form of a regular-season game Thursday night in Ponca.
The tournament starts Saturday. Then, on Tuesday, top-seeded Ponca should handle Winnebago in one semifinal while Wynot should down Wakefield in the other. Look for the Indians to defeat Blue Devils in a close final.
— Southwest (final at Kearney High, Saturday, Jan. 30): Opening-round action was scheduled for Monday but had to be postponed until Wednesday. Ainsworth is the No. 2 seed and should handle seventh-seeded Valentine in the quarterfinals and Ogallala in the semis. The Bulldogs will likely have to settle for second place, though, after a hard-fought loss to 15-1 Broken Bow in the final.
CLASS C
Bad weather and COVID-19 canceled or postponed some top-flight matchups last week. The snowstorm wiped out most of Tuesday's schedule, including Pierce at West Point-Beemer, Ponca at Hartington Cedar Catholic and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Oakland-Craig.
The virus claimed Friday's matchup between Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
The results of those games had the potential to shake up the ratings, but because they weren't played, the first five positions in Class C remained unchanged as each team finished the week without a loss.
Top-ranked North Bend Central scored an impressive 56-39 victory over Oakland Craig, No. 2 Crofton recorded an easy win over Hartington-Newcastle and West Point-Beemer is still third following a 21-point triumph over Twin River.
Fourth-ranked Guardian Angels Central Catholic served notice that it will be a factor in the Mid-State Conference tournament as well as all of Class C2 with impressive wins over O'Neill and Hartington Cedar Catholic, and No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh earned wins over Twin River and Lutheran High Northeast.
Last week's No. 6, O'Neill, had a rough week, falling at home to Guardian Angels Central Catholic and on the road to Norfolk Catholic, and last week's eighth-ranked Pender defeated Howells-Dodge but lost to Wisner-Pilger.
BRLD had to cancel its game in Humphrey but did manage to get a win over Stanton and moved from seventh to sixth. And, after a one-week absence, Ponca is back on the chart at No. 7 following a win over Walthill.
North Central — the cooperative between Rock County and Keya Paha — grabbed the eighth and final rung of the Class C ladder. It's difficult to know where the Knights belong in Class C since they play a predominantly Class D schedule.
But the girls from Bassett and Springview have posted a pair of impressive wins recently, over Class C1 Ainsworth and 11-4 Anselmo-Merna. Two of the Knights' three losses have been at the hands of Class C1 schools, including an overtime setback to undefeated Malcolm.
The other was a 45-41 early-season nail-biter to undefeated Chambers/Wheeler Central. The Knights and Renegades appear to be on a collision course to meet in the Niobrara Valley Tournament final, which is set for Saturday, Feb. 6, in Tilden.
O'Neill and Pender head a talented group of honorably mentioned. They're joined by Pierce, Oakland-Craig, Wakefield, Ainsworth, Howells-Dodge and Norfolk Catholic.
CLASS D
As with Class C, several Class D teams lost chances to improve their résumés because of COVID and the weather, including previously mentioned Hartington Cedar Catholic and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. A Tuesday scheduled matchup between Summerland and Elkhorn Valley also had to be called off.
The top three area Class D slots remain unchanged from last week. No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis brawled its way through the Goldenrod Conference tournament, including a 57-16 blowout of Fullerton in the final.
CWC continues to impress. The Renegades played just one game over the past week: A nearly 40-point verdict over Bloomfield.
Third-ranked Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family missed its two premium matchups but did manage to record a victory over Madison.
Wynot fell from fourth to fifth following a close loss at Class C1 Pierce. The Blue Devils switched places with new No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic after the Trojans scored a win over Wayne and suffered a four-point loss to an outstanding Guardian Angels Central Catholic team.
The Niobrara Valley Conference held onto the final three spots — No. 6 Summerland, No. 7 Elgin Public/Pope John and No. 8 Elkhorn Valley — after each finished the week undefeated.
Plainview is the lone honorably mentioned team this week. The rest of the area's Class D teams have lost more games than they've won.