MADISON — One of the two 14-year-old girls facing first-degree assault charges stemming from a February incident had her case moved to Madison County Juvenile Court on Tuesday.
Defendant 1, who isn’t being named because she is a minor, appeared Tuesday with her attorney, Jason Doele, in Madison County District Court.
After about three hours of evidentiary hearings, testimonies and deliberation, Judge James Kube granted the defense’s motion to transfer Defendant 1’s trial from district court to juvenile court.
Defendant 1 is one of two Norfolk girls facing first-degree assault charges following a Feb. 4 incident in which a third 14-year-old girl was struck repeatedly in the face and midsection inside the home of Defendant 1. The incident was recorded by Defendant 1’s sister, who is 18 years old.
Defendant 1 has been housed in the county juvenile detention center since her arrest following the alleged incident.
Among those providing testimony Tuesday was Sgt. James Kelley, who has served on the Norfolk Police Division since 1998.
Kelley stated that just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 4, he was dispatched to the police division lobby where the 14-year-old victim and her grandfather had arrived to report an assault.
According to Kelley, the victim advised that initially there didn't appear to be any hostility between the three girls that evening. But Defendants 1 and 2 began acting strangely, according to the victim, and she became concerned that something was going to happen to her.
The victim then stepped into a basement bathroom to call a friend to come pick her up from Defendant 1’s residence. The victim’s friend did not answer the phone, so the victim called her grandfather for a ride home. After hanging up the phone, the victim began to walk upstairs so she could wait for her grandfather.
The victim stated that Defendant 1 then came up behind her and pulled her to the floor by her hair and neck, saying to her, "You really think we're going to let you go.”
The assault victim reported to Kelley that she was pulled into Defendant 1’s bedroom, where she was hit and kicked repeatedly in the head, face and body by both Defendants 1 and 2. The defendants’ siblings recorded the incident with their cellphones.
The incident was posted on a social media application shortly after the incident, but it was undetermined which of the perpetrators had posted the video, according to Kelley.
During the 58-second video, Kelley estimated that Defendant 1 had struck the victim on the face, head and body with a closed fist approximately 31 times and kicked or stomped the face, head and body seven times.
Defendant 2 struck the victim on the face, head and body with a closed fist approximately 22 times and kicked or stomped the victim on the face, head and body seven times, Kelley said.
Not once during that video, Kelley said, did he see the victim strike either Defendant 1 or 2. The victim spent most of the assault trying to protect her head and face, according to Kelley. Nobody attempted to intervene or stop the assault, he said.
“I would characterize this as a violent assault on the victim,” Kelley testified.
According to Kelley, photographs were taken of the injuries the victim sustained during the assault upon initial contact with her at the police station.
On Feb. 9, five days after the incident, Kelley said he spoke with Madison County Deputy Attorney Nathan Eckstrom, who advised that the victim was diagnosed with having a concussion, which is an element for first-degree assault.
On Tuesday, Madison County Deputy Attorney Matthew Kiernan advised that Kube reject Doele’s motion to transfer Defendant 1’s case to juvenile court.
“Juvenile court only has so many remedies available to them, so there isn’t a lot they can do to address those concerns if the juvenile is uncooperative,” Kiernan said. “When you see a crime as serious as this one, that bodes in the favor of trying the defendant in adult court.”
Kiernan said the defendant also has been involved in a plethora of disturbances and behavior reports at school, such as talking back to teachers, not following teachers’ orders, using her cellphone in class and taking a video of another student in the locker room.
Doele, who acknowledged the February incident was “horrible,” said Defendant 1 is young and has aspirations to work in the medical field someday. He told Kube that the defendant would “tremendously” benefit from diversion programs set forth by the juvenile court system.
“This is the perfect case for juvenile court,” he said.
Kube then sustained Doele’s motion to transfer the case to juvenile court.
“I looked at the video a couple of times, and it’s a hard thing to watch,” Kube told the defendant. “I don’t know how you could even do something like that — not just kick someone in the face, but to do it multiple times.”
The evidence provided did not indicate the assault was premeditated, Kube said, and there was not sufficient evidence to keep the defendant’s case in district court.
Defendant 2 will be arraigned in district court on Friday, March 26.