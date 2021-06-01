MADISON — A 14-year-old girl who is being tried in district court for first-degree assault had a recent plea in abatement overruled by Judge James Kube.
The girl, who is being identified as Defendant 2 because of her age, appeared in court on May 4 for a plea in abatement hearing alongside her attorney, Brad Ewalt.
Ewalt argued that Defendant 2’s case should not have been bound over to district court because the offense she committed did not warrant a first-degree assault charge. Ewalt argued that the victim did not suffer serious bodily injury during the Feb. 4 beating. The 14-year-old victim sustained a concussion and orbital fracture.
Nebraska Revised Statute 28-109 states that: “Serious bodily injury shall mean bodily injury which involves a substantial risk of death, or which involves substantial risk of serious permanent disfigurement, or protracted loss of impairment of the function of any part or organ of the body.”
A plea in abatement, Kube said, may be made when there is a defect in the record, which is shown by facts extrinsic thereto.
It does not go to the merits of an action, but, by presentation of facts outside of the merits of the action, demonstrates irregularities or circumstances that preclude further prosecution of the action or requires suspension of the proceedings, he said.
To resist a plea in abatement, the evidence received needs to only show that a crime was committed and that there is probable cause to believe that the accused committed the crime.
Ewalt asserted that there was insufficient evidence adduced at the defendant’s preliminary hearing on Feb. 22 to warrant a finding of probable cause that Defendant 2 caused serious bodily injury to the victim.
He argued that because there were no broken bones, or anything of similar nature, and that the victim suffered “just a concussion,” that the state failed to show that the victim suffered a serious bodily injury.
In a court document overruling Defendant 2’s plea in abatement, Kube said Ewalt’s argument that serious bodily injury must be proven for Defendant 2 to have committed first-degree assault is an “incorrect assumption.”
“It is not essential to a conviction for assault with intent to do great bodily injury that the accused should have intended the precise injury which followed as a result of the assault. It is sufficient if serious bodily harm of any kind was contemplated,” Kube said.
After taking the case under advisement on May 4, Kube found that Defendant 2 being bound over to district court was appropriate and that there is adequate evidence for the filing of first-degree assault.
Defendant 2 is one of two 14-year-old girls shown on a 58-second cellphone video repeatedly striking another 14-year-old girl. Defendant 1 admitted to first-degree assault in juvenile court last week and is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 9.
Defendant 2 is set to be arraigned on Thursday, June 17, in district court.